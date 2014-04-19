‘Frozen’ refuses to melt out of the top spot on the album chart

“Frozen”s” hold on the Billboard 200 has yet to thaw. In fact, it seems to be gathering strength.

Next week will mark the Disney soundtrack”s 11th week atop the Billboard 200, as it sells more than 200,000, its biggest week yet. The reason for the jump? Starbucks is now selling the title, according to Hits Daily Double. Next week will also mark the week that “Frozen” surpasses “The Lion King” for the most weeks at No. 1 for an animated feature.

Targeted to move up to 250,000 copies, “Frozen” will sell almost 200,000 copies more than the No. 2 title, hip-hop artist August Alsina”s “Testimony” (65,000). Alsina has the highest debut but he”s far from the only newcomer coming on strong next week: Needtobreathe”s “Rivers in the Wasteland” and Ingrid Michaelson”s “Light”s Out”are both poised to sell up to 45,000 copies as they duke it out for third place. Jason Derulo”s “Talk Dirty”bows at No. 6 (35,000).

As for the Top 10 remainders, Pharrell Williams” “G I R L”drops three spots to No. 5 (40,000); “Now 49” leaps six spaces to No. 7 (22,000). Boy band 5 Seconds of Summer”s “She Looks So Perfect” falls to No. 8 (21,000), Shakira”s self-titled set holds at No. 9 and Luke Bryan”s “Crash My Party” slips 8-10 (20,000).