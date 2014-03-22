‘Frozen’ soundtrack likely to see huge chart gains following DVD release

With the arrival of the DVD release of “Frozen,” the soundtrack to the Disney animated feature is set to soar on next week”s Billboard 200.

The title, which has already sold well over a million copies, could sell up to 225,000, according to Hits Daily Double, more than twice what it sold this week, and far outsells the DVD bounce seen by other hot titles such as “Lion King” and “Twilight.”

With such a commanding number, it will easily outsell its closest competitor at least 4:1 to remain in top place.

The will likely be five debuts within the Top 10, led by rapper YG”s “My Krazy Life,” at No. 2, though it and Foster the People”s “Supermodel” are both slated to sell the same amount, between 55,000-60,000, so they are duking it out for the second spot.

Likely coming in at No. 4 will be Skrillex”s “Recess,” which he dropped in the dead of night, Beyonce style, last week. It will move around 50,000 copies.

Taylor Momsen”s group, The Pretty Reckless” will sell up to 32,000 copies, which will be enough for “Going To Hell” to land at No. 6, while the final new entry will belong to Enrique Iglesias”s “Sex + Love,” his new Spanish/English album, which will bow at No. 9 (22,000).

The rest of the top 10 belongs to Pharrell Williams” “G I R L” at No. 5 (35,000), Rick Ross”s “Mastermind” at No. 7 (28,000), Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” at No. 8 (24,000), and the “Now 49” compilation at No. 10 (22,000).