‘Frozen’ soundtrack reclaims top spot on albums chart

For the sixth nonconsecutive week, the soundtrack to Disney's “Frozen” is the best-selling album in the country. According to Nielsen SoundScan, the set claims No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 99,000 copies sold (-1%).

“Frozen” moves up from its No. 3 position last week (100,000). It”s the first album to sell a million units in 2014 (1.1 million this year). Since being released in November, “Frozen” has sold 1.4 million copies.

Luke Bryan's “Spring Break 6…Like We Ain't Ever” EP enters at No. 2 with 74,000. The country star”s digital-exclusive set is his latest in the spring break series. His “Spring Break…Here to Party” compilation topped the chart last year.

In its second week, Rick Ross' “Mastermind” drops from No. 1 to No. 3 with 49,000 (-73%).

Singer Aloe Blacc”s third album, “Lift Your Spirit,” bows at No. 4 with 45,000. It marks Blacc”s best week ever on the Billboard 200. His 2010 album “Good Things” did not enter the charts, while his “Wake Me Up” EP entered at No. 32 in January.

Pharrell Williams' “G I R L” slips from No. 2 to No. 5 with 45,000 (-60%).

Two new arrivals nab No. 6 and No. 7, respectively: 311″s eleventh studio album, “Stereolithic,” and the Young Money compilation “Rise of an Empire” (31,000). The latter”s last set, 2009's “We Are Young Money,” sold 142,000 in its first week.



Six months after its release, Lorde's “Pure Heroine” remains in the top 10, moving from No. 7 to No. 8 with 27,000 (-13%).

Sara Evans” “Slow Me Down” starts at No. 9 with 27,000. It gives the country artist her fourth straight top 10 set.

Rounding out the top 10 is Eric Church's “The Outsiders,” which descends from No. 9 to No. 10 with 23,000 (-23%).

Sales are down 8% this week compared to the previous week and down 18% compared to the same week last year. Year-to-date album sales are down 15% compared with the previous year.