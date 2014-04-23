‘Frozen’ soundtrack rules albums chart with best sales week yet

It”s official: Disney's “Frozen” is the longest-running No. 1 soundtrack by an animated film. “Frozen” had its biggest sales week to date – thanks to Easter shopping – selling 259,000 copies (+ 94%), according to Nielsen SoundScan.

The album has spent 11 nonconsecutive weeks in the top spot of the Billboard 200, beating the previous record holder, Disney's “The Lion King,” which reigned for 10. “Frozen” has sold 2.3 million copies since it came out in November.

A No. 2 is hip-hop singer August Alsina”s debut album, “Testimony,” with 190,000.

Rock band NEEDTOBREATHE enters at No. 3 with “Rivers In the Wasteland” (49,000), earning its highest-charting effort to date. Its 2011 album, “The Reckoning,” debuted and and peaked at No. 6.

Jason Derulo”s “Talk Dirty” scores his first-ever top 10 album, starting at No. 4 with 44,000. His 2010 self-titled debut sold 42,000 copies in its first week. The title track off “Talk Dirty” hit No. 1 on the pop songs airplay chart this week.

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson”s “Lights Out” bows at No. 5 with 37,000. Her 2012 album, “Human Again,” also debuted at No. 5 with 40,000.

The remainder of the top 10 is familiar faces: Luke Bryan's “Crash My Party” jumps from No. 8 to No. 6 with 33,000 (+ 77%); Pharrell's “G I R L” slips from No. 2 to No. 7 with 33,000 (+ 12%); Lorde's “Pure Heroine” rises from No. 12 to No. 8 with 26,000 (+ 62%); 5 Seconds of Summer's “She Looks So Perfect” drops from No. 3 to No. 9 with 26,000 (+ less than 1%); and the “Now 49” compilation moves from No. 13 to No. 10 with 22,000 (+ 45%).

Sales are up 23% this week compared to the previous week and down 2% compared to the same week last year. Year-to-date album sales are down 16% compared with the previous year.