‘Frozen’ stays glued to the top spot on next week’s chart

“Frozen” will remain entrenched at the top of the Billboard 200 for another week, as a none of the chart”s newcomers can topple the soundtrack from its pole position.
Not that there aren”t a number of acts trying to grab the top spot. Four title bow in the Top 10 next week: crossover violinist Lindsey Stirling”s “Shatter Me” will debut at No. 2, selling between 50,000-55,000, roughly half of “Frozen”s” predicted 90,000-100,000. Singer/songwriter Ray LaMontagne”s new album, the Dan Auerbach-produced “Supernova” will be at No. 3 with 45,000 sold. Christian group Passion”s live set, “Take It All,” will come in at No. 4 (32,000) and duo Timeflies” latest, “After Hours,” will start at No. 7 (20,000).
Rounding out the Top 10 are returnees Iggy Azalea”s “The New Classic” at No. 5 (22,000), Pharrell Williams” “G I R L” at No. 6, Future”s “Honest” at No. 8, Luke Bryan”s “Crash My Party” at No. 9 and Shakira”s self-titled set at No. 10.
Week after next will bring another slew of new entries, including Lily Allen”s “Sheezus,” Hunter Hayes” “Storyline,” Sarah McLachlan”s “Shine On,” and Santana”s “Corazon.”
