‘Frozen’s’ Elsa visits Storybrooke in new ‘Once Upon a Time’ teaser

and 09.02.14 4 years ago

(CBR) The Hollywood Reporter premiered the new promo spot for ABC”s “Once Upon a Time,” featuring “Frozen’s” Queen Elsa (Georgina Haig) as she leaves her icy mark on Storybrooke.

The teaser also features such characters as Rumplestiltskin (Robert Carlyle), Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin), Prince Charming (Josh Dallas), Captain Hook (Colin O”Donoghue), Regina (Lana Parrilla) and Emma (Jennifer Morrison).

Haig is joined for the “Frozen” storyline by Elizabeth Lail as Princess Anna, Scott Michael Foster as Kristoff, Tyler Jacob Moore as Prince Hans and John Rhys-Davies as the voice of Pabbie the Troll King. Elizabeth Mitchell, of “Lost” and “Revolution” fame, will also appear in an unannounced role related to the film.

“Once Upon a Time” returns Sunday, Sept. 28.

