Will ‘Frozen’s’ Idina Menzel save Christmas with holiday album?

09.04.14 4 years ago

Idina Menzel is here to save Christmas. 

The “Frozen” star and Tony Award winner will give 2014 album sales a huge boost with the newly-announced October release of her Christmas album called “Holiday Wishes.”

The collection will feature such seasonal standards as “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” plus a take on Joni Mitchell”s “River.” The complete track list will be announced soon.

“Holiday Wishes” will no doubt be one of the season's biggest sellers, and many “Frozen” fans won't be able to resist the siren call of the Oscar-winning “Let It Go” singer crooning Christmas classics. With album sales are at an all-time low, “Wishes” will likely be a 4th quarter boon for the struggling sales year, but will it be enough?

 “Wished” was produced by Grammy winner Walter Afanasieff, who has worked with divas such as Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion and Mariah Carey.

The album will also feature several special guests who will be revealed soon. Will “Frozen” co-stars Kristen Bell and Josh Gad show up? Or maybe John Travolta?
 
Take a look at the cover art here:

“Holiday Wishes” will be released October 14.

