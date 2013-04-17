‘Fruitvale’ gets a new title: ‘Fruitvale Station’

04.17.13 5 years ago 7 Comments

In somewhat surprising news, The Weinstein Company has modified the title to Sundance grand jury and audience award winner “Fruitvale.”  The crowd-pleasing drama will now be known as “Fruitvale Station.”

The feature film directorial debut of Ryan Coogler, “Fruitvale” follows the last day in the life of Oscar Grant (MIchael B. Jordan), a 22-year-old San Francisco area resident who was fatally shot by BART police officers the morning of Jan. 1, 2009.  Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, Chad Michael Murray, Kevin Durand, Melonie Diaz and Ahna O’Reilly also star and Spencer and Forest Whitaker are two of the film’s producers.

“Fruitvale Station” is hardly the first Sundance feature that has changed its title after being acquired for distribution. Most recently 20th Century Fox renamed 2011 coming of age drama “Homework” to “The Art of Getting By,” Lionsgate was forced to change “Push” to “Precious: Based on the novel Push by Sapphire” after a Sci-Fi movie of the same name was released months before and CBS Films just tweaked word of mouth favorite “Toy’s House” to “The Kings of Summer.”

“Fruitvale Station” will open in limited release on July 26.

Around The Web

TAGSFruitvaleFRUITVALE STATIONIn ContentionOSCARS 2014

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP