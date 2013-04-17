‘Fruitvale’ gets a new title: ‘Fruitvale Station’

In somewhat surprising news, The Weinstein Company has modified the title to Sundance grand jury and audience award winner “Fruitvale.” The crowd-pleasing drama will now be known as “Fruitvale Station.”

The feature film directorial debut of Ryan Coogler, “Fruitvale” follows the last day in the life of Oscar Grant (MIchael B. Jordan), a 22-year-old San Francisco area resident who was fatally shot by BART police officers the morning of Jan. 1, 2009. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, Chad Michael Murray, Kevin Durand, Melonie Diaz and Ahna O’Reilly also star and Spencer and Forest Whitaker are two of the film’s producers.

“Fruitvale Station” is hardly the first Sundance feature that has changed its title after being acquired for distribution. Most recently 20th Century Fox renamed 2011 coming of age drama “Homework” to “The Art of Getting By,” Lionsgate was forced to change “Push” to “Precious: Based on the novel Push by Sapphire” after a Sci-Fi movie of the same name was released months before and CBS Films just tweaked word of mouth favorite “Toy’s House” to “The Kings of Summer.”

“Fruitvale Station” will open in limited release on July 26.