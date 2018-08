Full NFL Schedule announced, Vikings and Saints kick-off

Mark Thursday, Sept. 9 down in your calendar in your NFL team”s color: The pro football season kicks off, with Super Bowl championed New Orleans Saints versus the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFL announced the full regular season schedule – including primetime games – tonight (April 20). Two Monday night games enhance week one (Baltimore vs. NYJ, San Diego vs. Kansas City).

There will be three Thanksgiving games this year: Pats at Lions, Saints at Cowboys and

Bengals at Jets, in that order. Cowboys at Cardinals play Christmas Day.

Below is the full schedule, with more details at NFL.com

Games in italics are primetime.

Thu. Sep. 09



Sun. Sep. 12

Mon. Sep. 13

Dolphins at Bills, 1:00 PMColts at Texans, 1:00 PMLions at Bears, 1:00 PMFalcons at Steelers, 1:00 PMBrowns at Buccaneers, 1:00 PMBengals at Patriots, 1:00 PMBroncos at Jaguars, 1:00 PMRaiders at Titans, 1:00 PMPanthers at Giants, 1:00 PM49ers at Seahawks, 4:15 PMCardinals at Rams, 4:15 PMPackers at Eagles, 4:15 PM

Week 2

Sun. Sep. 19

Ravens at Bengals, 1:00 PM

Buccaneers at Panthers, 1:00 PM

Bills at Packers, 1:00 PM

Dolphins at Vikings, 1:00 PM

Bears at Cowboys, 1:00 PM

Eagles at Lions, 1:00 PM

Cardinals at Falcons, 1:00 PM

Chiefs at Browns, 1:00 PM

Steelers at Titans, 1:00 PM

Seahawks at Broncos, 4:05 PM

Rams at Raiders, 4:05 PM

Patriots at Jets, 4:15 PM

Texans at Redskins, 4:15 PM

Jaguars at Chargers, 4:15 PM

Giants at Colts, 8:20 PM

Mon. Sep. 20

Saints at 49ers, 8:30 PM

Week 3

Sun. Sep. 26

Bills at Patriots, 1:00 PM

Falcons at Saints, 1:00 PM

Lions at Vikings, 1:00 PM

Browns at Ravens, 1:00 PM

Cowboys at Texans, 1:00 PM

49ers at Chiefs, 1:00 PM

Titans at Giants, 1:00 PM

Steelers at Buccaneers, 1:00 PM

Bengals at Panthers, 1:00 PM

Eagles at Jaguars, 4:05 PM

Redskins at Rams, 4:05 PM

Raiders at Cardinals, 4:15 PM

Chargers at Seahawks, 4:15 PM

Colts at Broncos, 4:15 PM

Jets at Dolphins, 8:20 PM

Mon. Sep. 27

Packers at Bears, 8:30 PM

Byes: DAL, KC, MIN, TB

Week 4

Sun. Oct. 03

Jets at Bills, 1:00 PM

Seahawks at Rams, 1:00 PM

Panthers at Saints, 1:00 PM

Lions at Packers, 1:00 PM

Bengals at Browns, 1:00 PM

Ravens at Steelers, 1:00 PM

Broncos at Titans, 1:00 PM

49ers at Falcons, 1:00 PM

Colts at Jaguars, 4:05 PM

Texans at Raiders, 4:05 PM

Redskins at Eagles, 4:15 PM

Cardinals at Chargers, 4:15 PM

Bears at Giants, 8:20 PM

Mon. Oct. 04

Patriots at Dolphins, 8:30 PM

Byes: MIA, NE, PIT, SEA

Week 5

Sun. Oct. 10

Buccaneers at Bengals, 1:00 PM

Falcons at Browns, 1:00 PM

Giants at Texans, 1:00 PM

Chiefs at Colts, 1:00 PM

Packers at Redskins, 1:00 PM

Jaguars at Bills, 1:00 PM

Broncos at Ravens, 1:00 PM

Bears at Panthers, 1:00 PM

Rams at Lions, 1:00 PM

Saints at Cardinals, 4:05 PM

Chargers at Raiders, 4:15 PM

Titans at Cowboys, 4:15 PM

Eagles at 49ers, 8:20 PM

Mon. Oct. 11

Vikings at Jets, 8:30 PM

Byes: ARI, BUF, CAR, CIN

Week 6

Sun. Oct. 17

Browns at Steelers, 1:00 PM

Saints at Buccaneers, 1:00 PM

Dolphins at Packers, 1:00 PM

Chargers at Rams, 1:00 PM

Ravens at Patriots, 1:00 PM

Chiefs at Texans, 1:00 PM

Lions at Giants, 1:00 PM

Falcons at Eagles, 1:00 PM

Seahawks at Bears, 1:00 PM

Raiders at 49ers, 4:05 PM

Jets at Broncos, 4:05 PM

Cowboys at Vikings, 4:15 PM

Colts at Redskins, 8:20 PM

Mon. Oct. 18

Titans at Jaguars, 8:30 PM

Byes: DET, HOU, IND, NYJ

Week 7

Sun. Oct. 24

Eagles at Titans, 1:00 PM

Bengals at Falcons, 1:00 PM

Browns at Saints, 1:00 PM

Steelers at Dolphins, 1:00 PM

Rams at Buccaneers, 1:00 PM

49ers at Panthers, 1:00 PM

Redskins at Bears, 1:00 PM

Jaguars at Chiefs, 1:00 PM

Bills at Ravens, 1:00 PM

Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:05 PM

Raiders at Broncos, 4:15 PM

Patriots at Chargers, 4:15 PM

Vikings at Packers, 8:20 PM

Mon. Oct. 25

Giants at Cowboys, 8:30 PM

Byes: ATL, BAL, CHI, CLE, NYG, PHI

Week 8

Sun. Oct. 31

Packers at Jets, 1:00 PM

Broncos at 49ers, 1:00 PM

Jaguars at Cowboys, 1:00 PM

Dolphins at Bengals, 1:00 PM

Panthers at Rams, 1:00 PM

Redskins at Lions, 1:00 PM

Bills at Chiefs, 1:00 PM

Titans at Chargers, 4:05 PM

Vikings at Patriots, 4:15 PM

Seahawks at Raiders, 4:15 PM

Buccaneers at Cardinals, 4:15 PM

Steelers at Saints, 8:20 PM

Mon. Nov. 01

Texans at Colts, 8:30 PM

Byes: DEN, JAC, SF, STL, TEN, WAS

Week 9

Sun. Nov. 07

Buccaneers at Falcons, 1:00 PM

Saints at Panthers, 1:00 PM

Bears at Bills, 1:00 PM

Jets at Lions, 1:00 PM

Dolphins at Ravens, 1:00 PM

Patriots at Browns, 1:00 PM

Chargers at Texans, 1:00 PM

Cardinals at Vikings, 1:00 PM

Giants at Seahawks, 4:05 PM

Chiefs at Raiders, 4:15 PM

Colts at Eagles, 4:15 PM

Cowboys at Packers, 8:20 PM

Mon. Nov. 08

Steelers at Bengals, 8:30 PM

Byes: GB, NO, OAK, SD

Week 10

Thu. Nov. 11

Ravens at Falcons, 8:20 PM

Sun. Nov. 14

Texans at Jaguars, 1:00 PM

Vikings at Bears, 1:00 PM

Panthers at Buccaneers, 1:00 PM

Lions at Bills, 1:00 PM

Jets at Browns, 1:00 PM

Titans at Dolphins, 1:00 PM

Bengals at Colts, 1:00 PM

Chiefs at Broncos, 4:05 PM

Cowboys at Giants, 4:15 PM

Seahawks at Cardinals, 4:15 PM

Rams at 49ers, 4:15 PM

Patriots at Steelers, 8:20 PM

Mon. Nov. 15

Eagles at Redskins, 8:30 PM

Week 11

Thu. Nov. 18

Bears at Dolphins, 8:20 PM

Sun. Nov. 21

Packers at Vikings, 1:00 PM

Redskins at Titans, 1:00 PM

Cardinals at Chiefs, 1:00 PM

Ravens at Panthers, 1:00 PM

Bills at Bengals, 1:00 PM

Lions at Cowboys, 1:00 PM

Texans at Jets, 1:00 PM

Raiders at Steelers, 1:00 PM

Browns at Jaguars, 1:00 PM

Seahawks at Saints, 4:05 PM

Falcons at Rams, 4:05 PM

Buccaneers at 49ers, 4:05 PM

Colts at Patriots, 4:15 PM

Giants at Eagles, 8:20 PM

Mon. Nov. 22

Broncos at Chargers, 8:30 PM

Week 12

Thu. Nov. 25

Patriots at Lions, 12:30 PM

Saints at Cowboys, 4:15 PM

Bengals at Jets, 8:20 PM

Sun. Nov. 28

Titans at Texans, 1:00 PM

Buccaneers at Ravens, 1:00 PM

Jaguars at Giants, 1:00 PM

Panthers at Browns, 1:00 PM

Steelers at Bills, 1:00 PM

Eagles at Bears, 1:00 PM

Vikings at Redskins, 1:00 PM

Packers at Falcons, 1:00 PM

Chiefs at Seahawks, 4:05 PM

Dolphins at Raiders, 4:05 PM

Rams at Broncos, 4:15 PM

Chargers at Colts, 8:20 PM

Mon. Nov. 29

49ers at Cardinals, 8:30 PM

Week 13

Thu. Dec. 02

Texans at Eagles, 8:20 PM

Sun. Dec. 05

Jaguars at Titans, 1:00 PM

Broncos at Chiefs, 1:00 PM

Redskins at Giants, 1:00 PM

Bears at Lions 1:00 PM

Falcons at Buccaneers, 1:00 PM

Saints at Bengals, 1:00 PM

Bills at Vikings, 1:00 PM

Browns at Dolphins, 1:00 PM

49ers at Packers, 1:00 PM

Raiders at Chargers, 4:05 PM

Rams at Cardinals, 4:15 PM

Cowboys at Colts, 4:15 PM

Panthers at Seahawks, 4:15 PM

Steelers at Ravens, 8:20 PM

Mon. Dec. 06

Jets at Patriots, 8:30 PM

Week 14

Thu. Dec. 09

Colts at Titans, 8:20 PM

Sun. Dec. 12

Bengals at Steelers, 1:00 PM

Falcons at Panthers, 1:00 PM

Packers at Lions, 1:00 PM

Patriots at Bears, 1:00 PM

Browns at Bills, 1:00 PM

Giants at Vikings, 1:00 PM

Raiders at Jaguars, 1:00 PM

Buccaneers at Redskins, 1:00 PM

Seahawks at 49ers, 4:05 PM

Rams at Saints, 4:05 PM

Dolphins at Jets, 4:15 PM

Chiefs at Chargers, 4:15 PM

Broncos at Cardinals, 4:15 PM

Eagles at Cowboys, 8:20 PM

Mon. Dec. 13

Ravens at Texans, 8:30 PM

Week 15

Thu. Dec. 16

49ers at Chargers, 8:20 PM

Sun. Dec. 19

Bills at Dolphins, 1:00 PM

Eagles at Giants, 1:00 PM

Redskins at Cowboys, 1:00 PM

Browns at Bengals, 1:00 PM

Jaguars at Colts, 1:00 PM

Texans at Titans, 1:00 PM

Saints at Ravens, 1:00 PM

Chiefs at Rams, 1:00 PM

Cardinals at Panthers, 1:00 PM

Lions at Buccaneers, 1:00 PM

Falcons at Seahawks, 4:05 PM

Broncos at Raiders, 4:15 PM

Jets at Steelers, 4:15 PM

Packers at Patriots, 8:20 PM

Mon. Dec. 20

Bears at Vikings, 8:30 PM

Week 16

Thu. Dec. 23

Panthers at Steelers, 8:20 PM

Sat. Dec. 25

Cowboys at Cardinals, 7:30 PM

Sun. Dec. 26

Patriots at Bills, 1:00 PM

49ers at Rams, 1:00 PM

Ravens at Browns, 1:00 PM

Lions at Dolphins, 1:00 PM

Jets at Bears, 1:00 PM

Redskins at Jaguars, 1:00 PM

Titans at Chiefs, 1:00 PM

Seahawks at Buccaneers, 1:00 PM

Vikings at Eagles, 1:00 PM

Texans at Broncos, 4:05 PM

Colts at Raiders, 4:05 PM

Giants at Packers, 4:15 PM

Chargers at Bengals, 8:20 PM

Mon. Dec. 27

Saints at Falcons, 8:30 PM