‘Fuller House’ is coming soon, and here’s a new trailer

We're just a few weeks away from Netflix's Full House reboot, so the women behind D.J., Steph, and Kimmy Gibbler headed to The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk shop and give us another look at the upcoming series.

The clip starts with a brief interview with the three, where Candace Cameron Bure tells a story about how Andrea Barber got drunk at her Christmas party and that somehow turned into texting a New Kid on the Block and a sleepover party. As you do.

And then the trailer, where we see Steph and then Kimmy Gibbler insist on moving in with recently widowed D.J., baby monitor spying, and a lot of group dancing.

Fuller House premieres on February 26.