‘Fuller House’ is coming soon, and here’s a new trailer

#Fuller House #Netflix
02.09.16 3 years ago

We're just a few weeks away from Netflix's Full House reboot, so the women behind D.J., Steph, and Kimmy Gibbler headed to The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk shop and give us another look at the upcoming series.

The clip starts with a brief interview with the three, where Candace Cameron Bure tells a story about how Andrea Barber got drunk at her Christmas party and that somehow turned into texting a New Kid on the Block and a sleepover party. As you do.

And then the trailer, where we see Steph and then Kimmy Gibbler insist on moving in with recently widowed D.J., baby monitor spying, and a lot of group dancing.

Fuller House premieres on February 26.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fuller House#Netflix
TAGSFuller HouseNETFLIXStreamFix

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP