11 Funniest Moments From The 2014 People’s Choice Awards

It’s official! The 2014 awards season has descended upon us. Everything kicked off last night on January 8th with The People’s Choice Awards on CBS. A lot of people skip this one as the opening act before an All-Star concert but turns out anyone who chose to pass last night missed some real gems. Even if most of them weren’t intended to be funny.

Intentional – Ellen’s acceptance speech for ‘Favorite Daytime TV Host’ balanced humor and gratitude.

Photo Credit: AP/Invision/Chris Pizzello

Miss the show? Read her speech, it’s just as fabulous in print!

“Fourteen? This is incredible. I mean really. As a young girl growing up in New Orleans if anyone had told me I was going to win fourteen People’s Choice Awards I…I mean twelve yes, thirteen maybe but fourteen? I treasure this because it is from the people and there is no better thing than knowing you are making people happy. It’s why I got into this business, I love making people happy. And when we first started this show, the very first season, I love not only having celebrities on but having regular people on. I wanted to make the show for everyone, for old people and young people and men and women and black and white and gay and straight and everybody. As a matter of fact just yesterday I was talking to this lovely African-American woman and she told me she was single and she works 80 hours a week to get by and she looks forward to coming home every single night and watching me and that woman’s name is Oprah Winfrey. And I think I am doing something right. I love you all, thank you so much for this!”

Accidental – Britney not quite holding her smile long enough.

When the cameras panned to the pop legend during host Beth Behrs musical medley (more on that later), Ms. Spears seemed to be enjoying herself. Until she thought for sure the cameras must have cut away. Then BAM! the inner shade was unleashed.

From mystery fruit to terrible twerking, see the rest of the best after the jump!