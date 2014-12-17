Funny Or Die Imagines the Perfect Ending to ‘Serial’

We're all wondering how the hell the first season of the NPR podcast “Serial” is going to end. Will we come any closer to learning whether Adnan Syed did, in fact, kill his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee? Will Sarah Koenig come out and admit she has no new information? Will Best Buy parking lots ever regain their innocence?

This Funny Or Die imagining of the end of “Serial” is priceless. Michaela Watkins is a perfect Sarah Koenig. Everyone at MailChimp is terribly impressed.

Of course, the only way NPR listeners will like the ending of “Serial” is if the killer turns out to be gluten.