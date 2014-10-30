Funny or Die shows the harsh reality of a white man walking in NYC for 10 hours

#Funny or Die
10.30.14 4 years ago

By now, most of us have seen that viral video of the woman walking around NYC for 10 hours, just minding her own business, and getting harassed for the crime of being female in public.

If not, go be horrified. I”ll wait.

Of course, as with anything pertaining to women, a hue and cry quickly went up among certain segments of the male population. “Excuse me,” they said. “This isn”t about us. How can we fix that?”

Well have no fear, ye of little to no empathy. Funny or Die took is upon themselves to show you the trauma of being a white dude trying to walk around NYC for 10 hours. The horror. THE ABSOLUTE HORROR!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Funny or Die
TAGS10 hours of walking as a manFUNNY OR DIEnycPARODYpatriarchy

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP