Funny or Die shows the harsh reality of a white man walking in NYC for 10 hours

By now, most of us have seen that viral video of the woman walking around NYC for 10 hours, just minding her own business, and getting harassed for the crime of being female in public.

If not, go be horrified. I”ll wait.

Of course, as with anything pertaining to women, a hue and cry quickly went up among certain segments of the male population. “Excuse me,” they said. “This isn”t about us. How can we fix that?”

Well have no fear, ye of little to no empathy. Funny or Die took is upon themselves to show you the trauma of being a white dude trying to walk around NYC for 10 hours. The horror. THE ABSOLUTE HORROR!