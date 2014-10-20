‘Suicide Squad’ director David Ayer: It’s ”Dirty Dozen’ with supervillains’

(CBR) Empire has an interview with “Fury” director David Ayer that includes his first remarks regarding his comic book movie debut, the recently announced “Suicide Squad.”

“I can say that it's a 'Dirty Dozen' with supervillains,” said Ayer of the well-established anti-hero team. “Then I can ask the question, 'Does a movie really need good guys?'”

Since its debut in 1987, the Squad has included numerous DC villains as part of its constantly shifting roster, including Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Bronze Tiger and Harley Quinn. When asked by Empire how he would go about casting these unusual characters Ayer's answer was straightforward.

“Like one would cast any other role. I don't know what I'm going to do. I”m going to do what I do in my typical fever dream of directing.”

“Suicide Squad” will be the third film in DC's slate of super hero films to star more than one super-powered character, following 2013's “Man of Steel” and 2016's “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Ayer, known primarily for his work on gritty films like “Training Day” and “End of Watch,” revealed his excitement to be part of the expanding DC movie universe.

“I love the passion [comic book fans] have for these characters and these worlds. I think there's something incredible about the comic genre and technology has finally caught up with pen and ink to render these fantastic worlds in a way that feels believable and visceral to audiences. It's a secular religion in that regards. The mythology that these characters represent — the idea of them as fallen gods on Earth — is intriguing to me. I can't wait to start exploring those corridors.”

“Suicide Squad” arrives in theaters in 2016.