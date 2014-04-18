Future and Kanye West hit the beach in new ‘I Won’ video

#Andre 3000 #Ciara #Kim Kardashian #Kanye West
04.18.14 4 years ago

In anticipation of his sophomore album “Honest” coming out next week (April 22),  Future has released the new video for his single, “I Won,” which features Kanye West. Watch it below, plus listen to Future”s new song with Outkast”s Andre 3000 and stream the entire album via iTunes.

The Hype Williams-directed video for “I Won” keeps it simple with Future and West rapping about their “trophy” relationships on a picturesque beach. A few beautiful women pose in bathing suits on the sand, but none are Future and West”s real-life muses, Ciara and Kim Kardashian.

Future also just dropped his collaboration with fellow Atlanta rapper Andre 3000, “Benz Friends (Whatchutola),” which isn”t included on the streaming version of “Honest.” The song pairs old-school beats and soul samples with Andre”s vicious flow and Future purring about women and materialism. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Andre 3000#Ciara#Kim Kardashian#Kanye West
TAGSANDRE 3000Benz Friends WhatchutolaCiaraFutureHonestI WonKanye WestKIM KARDASHIAN

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP