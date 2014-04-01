Future Riddler cast in FOX’s ‘Gotham’

Riddle me this: Why is a raven like a writing desk?

While you're thinking on that one, riddle me this: Who will play Edward Nygma in FOX's “Gotham” pilot?

While The Hatter's riddle has no one answer, the answer to the second one is at your finger-tips if you just follow something that's black and white and read all over, namely this blog.

WBTV and FOX announced today that Cory Michael Smith has been cast as the Future Riddler in the straight-to-series Commissioner Gordon prequel “Gotham.”

Edward Nygma is introduced in the Bruno Heller-scripted “Gotham” pilot as a forensics expert who helps Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue) and James Gordon (Ben McKenzie) in a murder investigation. He prefers speaking in riddles to giving straight-forward answers, which annoys the two detectives, but they'll probably be much more annoyed when The Riddler begins his reign of terror.

Putting together its future Rogue's Gallery of DC Comics villains, it was previously announced that “Gotham” will feature Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot (The Penguin) and Camren Bicondova as Selina Kyle (Catwoman). At least in the early-going, Jada Pinkett Smith's Fish Mooney is the baddest of the “Gotham” bad guys.

In addition, “Gotham” stars Sean Pertwee (Alfred Pennyworth), Zabryna Guevara (Captain Essen), Erin Richards (Barbara Kean) and David Mazouz (Bruce Wayne).

Stage fans may know Cory Michael Smith from “Breakfast at Tiffany's” or from Off-Broadway productions including “The Whale” and “Cock.” He's about to get a good deal more familiar with roles in Todd Haynes' “Carol,” the Sundance drama “Camp X-Ray” and HBO's upcoming miniseries “Oliver Kitteridge.”