FX fantasizes Season 4 of ‘The League’

After making fans of “The League” sweat out the seemingly inevitable renewal announcement last year, FX has taken pity on those dedicated viewers: Although its third season is still running, “The League” has been renewed for a fourth installment.

FX announced the 13-episode fourth season renewal on Tuesday (December 13) afternoon with three episodes remaining this winter.

“‘The League’ continues to be one of our most successful comedy series both creatively and from a ratings standpoint,” states FX EVP of Original Programming Nick Grad. “Jackie and Jeff Schaffer, along with our terrific cast, are doing wonderful work each week to make one of the funniest shows on television and we”re excited to order another season.”

For its current season, “The League” is averaging 1.7 million total viewers, including an impressively condensed 1.5 million viewers among adults 18-49. Those figures, representing first-run broadcasts, are up 25 percent and 32 percent from last season. When you expand to multi-run totals, “The League” is up to 2.9 million total viewers and 2.5 million viewers in the 18-49 demo.

The series, which features Mark Duplass, Stephen Rannazzisi, Nick Kroll, Paul Scheer, Katie Aselton and Jon Lajoie as regulars, has also welcomed top-notch guests this season, including Seth Rogen, Jeff Goldblum, Sarah Silverman, Ray Liotta, Will Forte and Eliza Dushku.

“We are thrilled to do more shows with a cast that makes us laugh hard everyday, on a network that actually lets us put those jokes on air,” state the Schaffers. “In the words of Taco: ‘The League’ on FX on Thursday nights is a law, like water or dinosaurs.”

Production on the new season of “The League” will begin next summer and the show will return next fall, presumably timed to the return of the NFL.