FX orders a second season of lucky ‘Louie’

Fairly early into its first season run, FX has seen enough from “Louie” to order a second season of the comedy.

FX announced the 13-episode “Louie” pickup on Tuesday (Aug. 3) morning at the Television Critics Association press tour, renewing the Louis C.K.-centric series with seven episodes still remaining this summer/fall.

“Louis has made a truly original series — a comedy unlike anything on television, but perfect for his unique voice,” states FX President John Landgraf. “We are very happy with the show’s performance and critical

acclaim, and are delighted to move forward with a second season. With the pick up of ‘Louie,’ FX has renewed all three new original comedies that the channel debuted over the last year.”

If you’re scoring at home, the other two already renewed original comedies are “The League” and the animated “Archer.”

Louis C.K. wrote, directed, produced and starred in every episode of “Louie,” which has averaged roughly 1 million total viewers and 727,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo over its first six episodes.

Those are only first-run numbers, though. FX notes that on a weekly four-run telecast basis, with three episodes of complete data, Louie is averaging 2.5 million total viewers and 1.7 million Adults 18-49.

The first season of “Louie” will conclude with back-to-back original episodes on September 7 following the third season premiere of “Sons of Anarchy.”