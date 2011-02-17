FX orders ‘American Horror Story’ from ‘Glee’ pair

FX has ordered an hour-long drama pilot titled “American Horror Story” from two-thirds of the “Glee” braintrust.

The cable network announced the pilot order on Thursday (February 17), with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk writing and Murphy directing. Joining Murphy and Falchuk as executive producer is Dante Di Loreto, also of “Glee.”

In case you somehow forgot Murphy’s early pedigree, FX President John Landgraf states, “Ryan created ‘Nip/Tuck’ for FX, a Golden Globe and Emmy-winning drama that was #1 among Adults 18-49 in basic cable for four years. Then he co-created Glee for FBC, a Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning drama that is the #1 scripted hour on broadcast television among Adults 18-49. American Horror Story is a wildly brilliant original series. Ryan and Brad Falchuk, who created it together, are evil geniuses and, in the spirit of the great Louis Armstrong, ‘Hello, Dolly, well hello, Dolly, it”s so nice to have you back where you belong…'”

FX plans to go into production on “American Horror Story” in April and given the network’s pilot-to-series track record, the press release is even presumptuous enough to speculate that if it goes to series, production would begin in late spring for an fall premiere.

Of course, Murphy’s last pilot for FX was actually 2008’s “Pretty/Handsome,” featuring Joseph Fiennes, a dud that marks one of the cable network’s few failed pilots in recent years.

But wait. What is “American Horror Story” actually about? The FX press release offers no hints.

“‘American Horror Story’ is a project that Brad and I have been discussing for a while,” Murphy states cryptically. “John Landgraf and I have maintained a wonderful relationship since Nip/Tuck ended its run and he gave me an open invitation to develop a new show for the network. FX is the perfect place for this series and we look forward to a great homecoming.”

Does this mean that Murphy and Falchuk would be leaving “Glee” in the more-than-capable hands of co-creator Ian Brennan?

Nope. The press release covers that as well, with Murphy adding, “And as for Glee, fans can rest assured that we haven”t taken our eyes off that ball for a second. We”ve broken the stories for the season”s remaining episodes and we”ve got big things planned for our little glee club as it strives to make it past Regionals to the all-important Nationals competition in New York City.”

Casting on the mysterious “American Horror Story” is already underway.