FX orders an “American Horror Story” companion series – “American Crime Story” will revisit the O.J. Simpson trial

Ryan Murphy”s newest series will focus on a real-life crime story each season over the course of 10 episodes, starting with 'The People v. O.J. Simpson.” Based on Jeffrey Toobin”s best-selling book, the “American Crime Story” will look at the 1995 Simpson trial from the perspective of the lawyers.