FX orders an ‘American Horror Story’ companion series — ‘American Crime Story’ will revisit the O.J. Simpson trial

10.07.14 4 years ago

Ryan Murphy”s newest series will focus on a real-life crime story each season over the course of 10 episodes, starting with 'The People v. O.J. Simpson.” Based on Jeffrey Toobin”s best-selling book, the “American Crime Story” will look at the 1995 Simpson trial from the perspective of the lawyers.

