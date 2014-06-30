FX orders Denis Leary’s ‘Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll’ to series

FX is continuing its aggressive recent push into comedy with a series order for Denis Leary's typographically controversial “Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll.”

The “Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll” — no spaces, silly FX — order is for 10 episodes, with the series set to premiere in 2015.

Nearly everybody involved wanted to have comments in the official press release.

“I am extremely elated at the opportunity to once again be working with John Landgraf and the fine executive talent over at FX,” blurbs Leary. “They have a great platform for comedy, an award-winning marketing team and an amazing new Nespresso machine in the conference room. The Gran Maestria C520 Platinum? Get this: it heats the cup! Also, doing this show with FX will allow me to live one of my last show-business dreams: Emmy-winner Peter Tolan will be playing my gay stepdad. I know what you're thinking – isn't Peter just a few years older than Denis? In fact, we are the same exact age. I'm just prettier.”

[The Peter Tolan thing is a joke, but if it would get the always-entertaining Tolan to another TCA panel, I'm sure the nation's critics would universally endorse it.]

Leary wrote the “Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll” pilot, which was directed by Michael Blieden.

The comedy, which FX is already shortening to “SDRR” in its release, focuses on “Johnny Rock” (Leary), the lead singer of the early '90s band The Heathens. On the same day their heavily hyped first album was set to be released, The Heathens broke up, which may have had something to do with Johnny's problems with drugs and alcohol, or maybe with his having sex with the lead guitarist's (John Corbett) wife and the bass player's fiancé.

Now, 25 years later, Johnny is trying to get the band back together.

“It”s great to be back in business with Denis Leary, Jim Serpico and Tom Sellitti, and we”re thrilled to start on a new project that is both unique and hilarious,” states Eric Schrier, FX's President of Original Programming with Nick Grad. “Johnny Rock is the role that Denis Leary was born to play.”

The “SDRR” cast also features Elizabeth Gillies, Elaine Hendrix and Bobby Kelly.

In addition to starring, Leary will be executive producing along with his Apostle partner Jim Serpico. “SDRR” will be filmed on location in New York City and will feature original music and guest appearances by various actual rock stars.

“We have been honored by long-standing collaborations with both FX and Apostle, so it”s gratifying for us to be able to break new ground with them both,” states Fox Television Studios President David Madden. “Our partnership with Denis and Apostle has been one of our most fruitful ventures, and this time out fans will definitely see a different Denis. As both actor and writer, Denis plunges into dazzlingly original arenas of dark comedy and, along with a stellar veteran cast, the results are just really funny.”

FX's comedy roster keeps getting busier. “MarrieD” and “You're the Worst” both premiere on July 17. The Billy Crystal/Josh Gad offering “The Comedians” is set to launch next spring. FXX still has the final season of “Wilfred,” as well as upcoming installments of “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “the League.” FXX's previously announced Untitled Tracy Morgan Project has, obviously, been delayed by Morgan's recent accident, but the network has said that that comedy will move forward whenever Morgan is ready to return to acting.

Sound good to you?