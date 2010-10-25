FX picks up Elijah Wood comedy ‘Wilfred’

FX has given a series order to “Wilfred,” a live-action comedy series that will bring Elijah Wood to the small screen.
The FX pick-up is a 13 episode order and would have “Wilfred” premiering in the summer of 2011.
“Wilfred” is based on the Australian format of the same name, co-created by and co-starring Jason Gann. FX’s version has been adapted by “Family Guy” veteran David Zuckerman and was directed by Randall Einhorn (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”).
Wood will play Ryan, a socially awkward introvert who befriends the neighborhood dog, Wilfred. In Ryan’s head, Wilfred (Gann, reprising his role from the original) is a man in a dog suit and he becomes Ryan’s more aggressive alter-ego, pushing him out into the world. FX wants to describe Wilfred as “part Australian Shepherd, part Russell Crowe on a bender.” Fiona Gublemann plays Jenna, Wilfred’s owner and Jason’s crush.
“We loved how well the pilot turned out, and we were blown away by the chemistry between Elijah Wood and Jason Gann,” states Nick Grad, FX’s Executive Vice President of Original Programming. “It”s a very unique concept and we think David Zuckerman has a great take on it.”
This will be Wood’s first regular TV gig, though he’s done vocal work on shows including “Robot Chicken” and “American Dad.”
“Wilfred” will join an FX comedy stable that includes “Louie,” “Archer,” “The League” and the long-running favorite “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
Check out this clip from the original:
