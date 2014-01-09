FX provides first look at Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Strain’

(CBR) Yahoo! TV has debuted the first stills from “The Strain”, the FX adaptation of the bestselling vampire novels by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan.

Given a 13-episode initial order, the thriller follows Dr. Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll, shown in the photo below with Mia Maestro), head of the Centers for Disease Control”s Canary Team in New York City, as he”s called upon to investigate a mysterious viral outbreak “with hallmarks of an ancient and evil strain of vampirism.” As the strain spreads, Eph, his team and everyday New Yorkers wage war for the fate of humanity.

Executive produced by del Toro and Carlton Cuse (“Lost”, “Bates Motel”), who serves as showrunner, the series also stars Sean Astin, Kevin Durand, David Bradley, Natalie Brown, Jonathan Hyde, Richard Sammel, Robert Maillet, Jack Kesy, Ben Hyland and Miguel Gomez.

Del Toro co-wrote the pilot with Hogan and also directs. “The Strain” premieres in July on FX.

