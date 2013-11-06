FX renews ‘American Horror Story’ for a 4th season or installment or whatever

FX has ordered a fourth installment of “American Horror Story,” the drama series the network likes to refer to as a “miniseries franchise.”

The 13-episode fourth installment will, presumably, premiere next October, assuming it follows in the footsteps of “American Horror Story: Murder House,” “American Horror Story: Asylum” and the current “American Horror Story: Coven.”

So far, “American Horror Story: Coven” is averaging 7.75 million total viewers and 5.46 million viewers among adults 18-49, up by 83 percent and 71 percent respectively over “Asylum.” “Coven” is also averaging 3.14 million viewers among adults 18-34, which would put it on pace for the highest average delivery of any program in FX’s history in that demo, were “American Horror Story” a program and not a miniseries. But yes, FX also notes that “Coven” is 2013’s highest-rated miniseries of 2013 among adults 18-49 and 18-34.

“Put simply, Ryan Murphy is a master television producer,” blurbs Landgraf. “Time and time again he reinvents the form. What he, co-creator Brad Falchuk and their producers Dante Di Loreto, Tim Minear, Jennifer Salt, James Wong, Brad Buecker, Jessica Sharzer, Douglas Petrie, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, Alexis Martin Woodall and the entire production team and cast responsible for the ‘American Horror Story’ franchise have done is nothing short of extraordinary. Every year, they create a riveting and brilliant new miniseries. ‘AHS: Coven’ is the best yet, and I have no doubt that the next installment will be even better.”

“American Horror Story: Murder House” and “American Horror Story: Asylum” were both nominated for 17 Emmys, with “Murder House” winning for Jessica Lange’s performance and for hairstyling, while “Asylum” won for James Cromwell’s performance, plus sound editing.

Lange remains among the stars of “Coven” and she has said in interviews that she’ll be doing the fourth season as well, but she has claimed that will be her last, which doesn’t constitute a legally binding contract. Other members of the recurring “American Horror Story” ensemble include Lily Rabe, Sarah Paulson, Frances Conroy, Evan Peters and more.

What would you like to see Ryan Murphy and Company attack in the next “American Horror Story” installment?