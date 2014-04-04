FX renews ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ extends deal with stars

The forecast is definitely sunny for Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton.
On Friday (April 4) morning, FX announced a new three-year pact between FX Productions and RCG Productions, a deal that includes a two-season renewal for “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” a series order for a new Tracy Morgan comedy and a slew of scripts.
FXP's contract with RCG now runs through 2017.
“Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton are three of the most talented comedy writers and producers in our business, not to mention very gifted actors,” blurbs Nick Grad, one of FX's Presidents of Original Programming. “This deal is a testament to their skill, intelligence and work ethic, which combined to earn them one of the best overall deals in TV. Not bad for three guys who shot a pilot ten years ago for $200 and a few pizzas.”
Let's look at the individual pieces, shall we?
“It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” has been picked up for two 10-episode seasons, which will take the comedy through Season 12. With that longevity, FX boasts that “Sunny” will become the longest-running live-action comedy series in cable history and will tie “My Three Sons” for the second longest-running live-action comedy in TV history. [The answer to the question you're probably asking is: “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.”]
The second part of the RCG deal is a 10-episode order for a currently untitled comedy series starring Tracy Morgan and created by McElhenney, Day, Howerton and “Always Sunny” veteran Luvh Rakhe. Set to premiere in January 2015, this Tracy Morgan series replaces the Morgan FX pilot “Do or Die,” which won't move forward.
But that's not all!
The deal includes a comedy pilot order to be announced!
It also includes a script order for “Harder,” to be written by Howerton and Scott Marder, a script order for “Blow Up Dolls,” to be written by Sarah Solemani, and a script order for “We're Good, Thanks,” written by Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Artemis Pebdani, with Ellis and Pebdani attached to star.
“We”ve had a wonderful partnership with Rob, Charlie and Glenn and over the past ten years,” states Eric Schrier, FX's other President of Original programming. “They are fantastic and prolific producers, writers and actors, and it”s great to continue to support their talents for many years to come.”
In case you've forgotten, FX just ordered “The Comedians,” starring Billy Crystal, to series, where it joins summer premieres “You're the Worst” and “Married” on the network's new comedy slate.
FX's comedy development pile still includes “Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll” from Denis Leary, an untitled comedy starring Zach Galifianakis and produced by Louis C.K., the Charlie Kaufman-created “How and Why,” with John Hawkes, Michael Cera and Sally Hawkins. There's also “Man Seeking Woman” with Jay Baruchel and the animated “Bigfoot” from Seth Rogen.
Just to clear, the Tracy Morgan series is only being written by the Sunny guys, right? I feel like there might be some words missing from that paragraph.
I’m actually really surprised that there haven’t been more sitcoms over the years that have reached the 13-15 season range, since there have been plenty of dramas (mostly procedurals, but still).
Yup. Fixed! Thanks…
-Daniel
So perfect. If by doing 10 episode orders for seasons means the guys can do other projects, then I am ALL for that. After 9 seasons somehow they are still as great as they have ever been.
There’s literally no mention of Kaitlin Olson in this article, what the hell?
Day – What was announced today is a deal between FX and RCG Productions and the “Sunny” renewal was a part of that deal. Kaitlin Olson is not a part of RCG Productions. She’s an actor on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (and wife to one of the principals of RCG Productions). I could have mentioned that she and Danny DeVito are both regulars on “Sunny,” but… I didn’t. Beyond that, she has nothing to do with the deal announced today.
But she’s great on the show!
-Daniel
Will it continue to air on FXX or is it going back to FX? (I think Sunny is the only show I have every watched on FXX)
Drewson – I assume it’s staying on FXX. Otherwise, FXX might as well close up shop. And its ratings held up fairly well despite the transition last year…
-Daniel
I think it’s interesting that It’s Sunny is getting pushed back from fall to air alongside the new Tracy Morgan show in January. I wonder if there’s a new show that they have ready to pair with The League, or if Wilfred gets pushed from summer to fall.
the article doesn’t actually say if the new Tracy Morgan show is gonna be airing alongside new episodes of Sunny. We’ll just have to wait and see I guess.
How I know I live in a bubble. Almost everyone I know watches this show, well at least 3 or 4 a season, but when I looked at the ratings this year they were less than 1 million per episode.
it’s great that they renewed for another 2 more seasons.
I was sad when the show was supposed to end with season 10, but now more sunny in Philadelphia :)
10 Episode seasons? I wouldn’t boast longest running when 2 seasons worth up episodes don’t even equal a full season of a normal show.