FX renews ‘Justified’ for Season Two

FX has picked up a second season of the critically admired new drama “Justified.”

The renewal for a 13-episode second season comes with six original episodes still remaining in the show’s initial run, which has averaged 3.4 million viewers, including 1.7 million viewers in the 18-49 demo.

The Elmore Leonard-based drama premiered with 4.9 million viewers earlier this spring, making it the most-watched series premiere in FX history, surpassing “The Shield.”

“We are very excited about the tremendous, widespread acclaim that ‘Justified’ has received from both audiences and television critics,” states FX President John Landgraf. “Graham Yost, Tim Olyphant, Elmore Leonard and their talented partners have crafted a uniquely ambitious and entertaining series which is everything we aspired to when we developed the show.”

“Justified” stars Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, who gets sent back to his Kentucky hometown and has to face ghosts (no, not literal ghosts) from his past. Graham Yost adapted the project for FX and serves as executive producer and showrunner.

“I”m just thrilled, and I”m looking forward to chronicling the future adventures of Raylan Givens,” Yost states. “To work with an actor like Tim, who was born to play this role, has been a wonderful experience.”

Want one last press release quote? OK!

“This pick-up speaks volumes to the quality and collaboration on the series, and our unparalleled partnership with FX,” states Jamie Erlicht, President, Programming for Sony Pictures Television. “The viewer response to Justified has been as enthusiastic as ours was when we first heard the pitch.”

“Justified” will wrap up its first season on June 8.