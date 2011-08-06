FX renews ‘Wilfred,’ ‘Louie,’ ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

On a busy Saturday (August 6) morning at the Television Critics Association press tour, FX announced renewals for comedies “Louie,” “Wilfred” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

The “Louie” and “Wilfred” renewals are for 13 episodes.

“Wilfred” will wrap up its first season on Thursday, September 8. Thus far, “Wilfred” is enjoying the highest-rated first season for any FX comedy series, averaging 1.9 million viewers in the key 18-49 demographic through its first four episodes (Live+7) in its primary airing. Across all plays, “Wilfred” is averaging 4.8 million viewers and 3.3 million viewers in the 18-49 demo weekly.

“Louie,” which earned Louis C.K. Emmy nods for acting and writing, is up by 52 percent over its first season in total viewers and by 56 percent among adults 18-49. “Louie” also earned Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Comedy nominations from the Television Critics Association.

“‘Louie’ and ‘Wilfred’ are two extraordinary shows, and it gives all of us at FX great pleasure to see them continue on our air,” states FX President John Landgraf. “Both shows are ambitious, surprising, courageous, funny,

and unlike any other comedies on television. We couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The “It’s Alway Sunny in Philadelphia” renewal is a more expansive deal. Not only has FX ordered two additional seasons — eight and nine — of “It’s Always Sunny,” but the network also agreed to a three-year exclusive pact with Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton’s RCG production single. That pact also includes an option for a 10th “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” season.

“‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphi’a not only became a hit, but the cornerstone of FX’s successful comedy brand and we’re thrilled to be able to extend our partnership with Rob, Charlie and Glenn,” states Landgraf.

“In embracing a low-cost production model and taking less money upfront, Rob, Glenn and Charlie were afforded more creative freedom, a true financial partnership and less pressure on ratings, so there was time to let the show find an audience. Sunny established a production model that is becoming favored by many in the creative community and led to ‘The League,’ ‘Archer,’ ‘Louie’ and ‘Wilfred.’ With Sunny, FX, FX Productions and RCG re-invented a new production model for television comedies.”

Since premiering back in 2005, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” has become one of ad-supported cable’s top comedies, particularly in young male demographics. “Sunny” will return for its seventh season on Thursday, September 15.

Landgraf adds, “The exclusive television overall production deal with RCG marks the first overall television deal for FX Productions and it’s a huge step forward for the studio. Rob, Glenn and Charlie are outstanding writer/producers and comedic geniuses. The opportunity for them and FXP to develop

shows for FX and other networks is very exciting.”

