FX sets June premieres for ‘Rescue Me,’ ‘Louie’

FX has set a June premiere date for the penultimate sixth season of “Rescue Me,” plus the first season of the new comedy “Louie.”

The cable network announced that “Rescue Me” will premiere at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29. “Louie” will air immediately afterwards at 11 p.m.

“The pairing of ‘Rescue Me’ and ‘Louie’ this summer will create an hour and a half of the funniest and most ruthlessly honest comedy and drama about men ever seen on commercial television,” states John Landgraf, President and General Manager, FX Networks. “We’re thrilled by the quality of both these shows.”

The sixth season of “Rescue Me” is set for 10 episodes. The series, created by Denis Leary and Peter Tolan,” will then complete its acclaimed run with a nine-episode seventh season in the summer of 2011.

“Louie” has been ordered for a 13-episode first season. The half-hour single-camera comedy was created by and stars Louis C.K., who also writes, directs and produces.

Not surprisingly, “Louie” is a personal project for the stand-up icon, who plays a successful stand-up comic raising two daughters. A blend of never-seen-before stand-up, plus scripted vignettes, “Louie” will feature guest appearances by folks like Ricky Gervais, Pamela Adlon and Bobby Cannavale.