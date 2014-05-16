FX sets summer premieres for ‘The Strain,’ ‘Tyrant,’ ‘The Bridge’ and more

Guillermo del Toro and Carlton Cuse's vampire drama “The Strain” finally has a concrete summer premiere date, as do the dramas “Tyrant” and “The Bridge.”
FX also set premieres for the new comedies “Married” and “You're the Worst,” while FXX has scheduled the final season for “Wilfred.”
It's going to be a busy summer between both networks, though mostly for FX, which will be branching new dramas and comedies across a whopping four nights, including a foray into the high stakes drama terrain of Sunday nights.
Up first is “Tyrant,” from executive producer Howard Gordon. Launching on Tuesday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET, “Tyrant” is the story of the son of the dictator of a fictional war-torn Middle Eastern nation. After over 20 years in exile, he's drawn back to his homeland — See what I did there, Howard Gordon fans? — and political intrigue ensues.
Then, on Wednesday, July 9, the second season of “The Bridge” will premiere, with Diane Kruger, Demian Bechir, Ted Levine and most of the Season 1 cast returning.
The vampire drama “The Strain” launches on Sunday, July 13. Starring Corey Stoll, it's based on the three books by del Toro and Chuck Hogan, who co-wrote the pilot script, which del Toro directed.
If you're looking for minor amusement, this scheduling choice will put “Strain” showrunner Carlton Cuse head-to-head with his former “Lost” bestie Damon Lindelof, whose TV return “The Leftovers” will launch in the Sunday 10 p.m. slot on HBO starting on June 29.
[I've seen the pilot for “The Strain.” It's creepy, cinematic and it works. FX should market it as being for people who like being freaked out by vampires and think that “True Blood,” airing its final season an hour before, sucks.]
The following week, on Thursday, July 17, FX will premiere the new comedies “Married” and “You're the Worst.” “Married,” which will air in the 10:00 half-hour, stars Nat Faxon and Judy Greer, while the 10:30 slot will go to “You're the Worst,” featuring Aya Cash, Chris Geere, Kether Donahue and Desmin Borges.
Over on FXX, “Wilfred” will return with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, June 25 at 10 p.m. The 10-episode fourth season will be the last for the Elijah Wood/Jason Gann dark comedy.
Excited for any of this?
Dan, have you seen Tyrant or heard anything about the 2nd season of The Bridge yet? I saw an extended trailer for Tyrant during the premiere episode of Fargo, but haven’t seen it since that airing. They seem to prefer the one of the main character standing in the desert.
Sareeta – I’ve seen the “Tyrant” pilot and I didn’t like it. Lots of other people did and I’ll certainly watch more episodes before forming a full opinion.
-Daniel
Dan,
Yeah. The trailer I was talking about didn’t look very good, but I’ll probably watch a few episodes anyway since the premise is interesting.
It’s startling to me to realise how many shows just….exist. Let me explain.
I follow you and Alan here and on Twitter, and listen to your podcast (both video and audio) weekly.. I am an avid follower of Linda Holmes’s blog and the Pop Culture Happy Hour. I have a subscription to Entertainment Weekly, and I read every issue.
And despite all of this, the following is what jumps out at me:
“Over on FXX, “Wilfred” will return with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, June 25 at 10 p.m. The 10-episode fourth season will be the last for the Elijah Wood/Jason Gann dark comedy.”
I remember when Wilfred debuted, because people talked about it. That it’s still on the air going into a fourth season, however….completely under my radar, where it would have likely continued to be had you not mentioned it offhandedly at the end of an article about something else. :)
I had a similar reaction recently about the show “Blue Bloods” going into a fifth season. Pretty much the same story as above.
Not entirely sure I have a point here. It’s just interesting that it happens. (The whole “Wait, *that’s* still on?” phenomenon.)
The big difference on those two examples is that 11+ million people watch “Blue Bloods” every week. It’s under the radar, but it’s a huge hit. Nobody watched this past season of “Wilfred.”
But yeah… There’s too much stuff out there…
-Daniel
Oh, absolutely, and I wasn’t meaning to draw any qualitative comparison between the two. I was just noting that they both were shows I noted when they first debuted, had run for 3-4 years and I was unaware they still existed.
I’ll give FX credit for this: Tyrant has a premise that is seemingly unique to most other shows on the air. For that reason alone, I’ll probably check it out.
Why does FXX need to exist if FX is still airing so many new comedies?
I’m pretty excited for The Strain.
The Strain novels are so damn good and I’m glad they at least helped with the show. I cannot wait for it. FX is one of the best cable networks for sure with original programming.
Dan,
The Strain and Tyrant pilots longer than 43 minutes? I think The Bridge is an FX pilot that might have been better if it was the traditional 43 minutes and if they changed the two scenes from the original that were so off putting for many viewers in regards to the Aspergers of the Sonya character. The French/British version did not include the scene where the Sonya character interviews the husband alone and the ambulance scene on the bridge is not only altered but later in the first episode. After the first episode, Kruger felt more comfortable in the role (and again I don’t think the problem was all on her) but by than viewers might have already given up on the show.
John – The “Strain” pilot is significantly longer. 70+ minutes, I think? It’s really like a short feature. I think “Tyrant” is long, but not THAT long. 50 minutes? Perhaps a few less?
-Daniel
Thanks for the reply and information.
I’m looking forward to “The Bridge” coming back, even if the first season was a cluster-f in so many ways. I’m hoping that the serial killer stuff will largely die and it can dig into the border atmosphere (which it did very well).