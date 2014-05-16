FX sets summer premieres for ‘The Strain,’ ‘Tyrant,’ ‘The Bridge’ and more

Guillermo del Toro and Carlton Cuse's vampire drama “The Strain” finally has a concrete summer premiere date, as do the dramas “Tyrant” and “The Bridge.”

FX also set premieres for the new comedies “Married” and “You're the Worst,” while FXX has scheduled the final season for “Wilfred.”

It's going to be a busy summer between both networks, though mostly for FX, which will be branching new dramas and comedies across a whopping four nights, including a foray into the high stakes drama terrain of Sunday nights.

Up first is “Tyrant,” from executive producer Howard Gordon. Launching on Tuesday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET, “Tyrant” is the story of the son of the dictator of a fictional war-torn Middle Eastern nation. After over 20 years in exile, he's drawn back to his homeland — See what I did there, Howard Gordon fans? — and political intrigue ensues.

Then, on Wednesday, July 9, the second season of “The Bridge” will premiere, with Diane Kruger, Demian Bechir, Ted Levine and most of the Season 1 cast returning.

The vampire drama “The Strain” launches on Sunday, July 13. Starring Corey Stoll, it's based on the three books by del Toro and Chuck Hogan, who co-wrote the pilot script, which del Toro directed.

If you're looking for minor amusement, this scheduling choice will put “Strain” showrunner Carlton Cuse head-to-head with his former “Lost” bestie Damon Lindelof, whose TV return “The Leftovers” will launch in the Sunday 10 p.m. slot on HBO starting on June 29.

[I've seen the pilot for “The Strain.” It's creepy, cinematic and it works. FX should market it as being for people who like being freaked out by vampires and think that “True Blood,” airing its final season an hour before, sucks.]

The following week, on Thursday, July 17, FX will premiere the new comedies “Married” and “You're the Worst.” “Married,” which will air in the 10:00 half-hour, stars Nat Faxon and Judy Greer, while the 10:30 slot will go to “You're the Worst,” featuring Aya Cash, Chris Geere, Kether Donahue and Desmin Borges.

Over on FXX, “Wilfred” will return with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, June 25 at 10 p.m. The 10-episode fourth season will be the last for the Elijah Wood/Jason Gann dark comedy.

Excited for any of this?