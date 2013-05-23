FX sets ‘The Bridge’ premiere for July

#FX
05.23.13 5 years ago
FX has announced a July premiere date for the highly anticipated border drama “The Bridge.”
The 13-episode first season for “The Bridge,” which FX has been promoting with fleeting, esoteric teasers for months, will launch on Wednesday, July 10 at 10 p.m. ET.
Based on the Scandinavian drama “Bron,” “The Bridge” focuses on a murder investigation that straddles both sides of the US-Mexico border between “El Paso” and Juarez. At the story’s center is the unlikely partnership between a Mexican homicide detective (Demian Bichir) and an American homicide detective (Diane Kruger).
Meredith Stiehm and Elwood Reid wrote the pilot, which was directed by Gerardo Naranjo. In addition to Bichir and Kruger, the cast includes Ted Levine, Annabeth Gish and Thomas M. Wright, with Matthew Lillard guest starring.

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX
TAGSDemian BechirDIANE KRUGERFXPremiere Datethe bridge

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP