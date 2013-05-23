FX sets ‘The Bridge’ premiere for July

FX has announced a July premiere date for the highly anticipated border drama “The Bridge.”

The 13-episode first season for “The Bridge,” which FX has been promoting with fleeting, esoteric teasers for months, will launch on Wednesday, July 10 at 10 p.m. ET.

Based on the Scandinavian drama “Bron,” “The Bridge” focuses on a murder investigation that straddles both sides of the US-Mexico border between “El Paso” and Juarez. At the story’s center is the unlikely partnership between a Mexican homicide detective (Demian Bichir) and an American homicide detective (Diane Kruger).

Meredith Stiehm and Elwood Reid wrote the pilot, which was directed by Gerardo Naranjo. In addition to Bichir and Kruger, the cast includes Ted Levine, Annabeth Gish and Thomas M. Wright, with Matthew Lillard guest starring.