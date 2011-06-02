FX shifts ‘Rescue Me’ final season premiere, air schedule

FX has moved the premiere date and air schedule for the finale season of “Rescue Me.”

The acclaimed drama will now kick off its last run of episodes on Wednesday, July 13 at 10 p.m. and “Rescue Me” will air through the summer on Wednesday nights. That will be a huge change from the original premiere date of Tuesday, July 12 and the original air-night of Tuesdays. We hope you’ll be able to handle that shift.

The “Rescue Me” series finale is now tentatively set for September 7.

FX’s other summer premieres, “Wilfred” and “Louie” on Thursday, June 23 at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. remain unchanged.