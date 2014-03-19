FX’s New “Fargo” Trailer: Could This Be Perfect Television?

#FX #Fargo
03.19.14 4 years ago

Look, it's not often I watch a TV trailer and think, “Wait. I definitely have to see this.” But there's something about FX's “Fargo” and its strong, almost zealous reverence to the Coen Brothers' original film that makes it seem unmissable. 

Uh. Could a trailer be more perfect? Look, I've listed all the perfect things.

1. The sheer amount of “Fargo” buzzwords. Barf alone is a triumph.

2. Kate Walsh's wooziness

3. The astounding violence.

4. Furry police hats.

5. Colin Hanks doing his slightly-naive-man-in-authority thing, which brings back fond memories of his short-lived Fox series “The Good Guys.”

6. Billy Bob Thornton! Ohhhhhh, he is horrifying.

7. Sputtering Martin Freeman 4 lyfe.

8. Love the lookalike locales; that diner is the spitting image of the '96 cinematic version.

9. Bob Odenkirk. Phew.

Will you tune in? I'll be there April 15, dontcha know.

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#Fargo
TAGSAllison Tolmanbob odenkirkCOLIN HANKSFARGOFXKATE WALSHMartin Freeman

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 17 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP