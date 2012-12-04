FX’s ‘The Americans’ to premiere January 30

FX has announced that its new drama series “The Americans” will debut on Wednesday, January 30 at 10 p.m.

“The Americans” stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys as a pair of KGB agents posing as a married couple in Reagan-era America. It co-stars Noah Emmerich and Maximilliano Hernandez, and was created by Joe Weisberg (“Falling Skies”).

Last week, FX announced its other January premiere dates for “Justified,” “Archer” and more, but held off on a specific “Americans” date until today.