FX’s ‘The Strain’ Trailer: Is that a vampire-xenomorph hybrid or what?

(CBR) Following a slew of brief but creepy teasers, FX has debuted the first full-length trailer for “The Strain,” its adaptation of the bestselling horror novels by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan.

And by “full-length” we mean 30-second, which is still enough time to establish the tone and basic premise of the horror series, and to provide glimpses of its protagonists.

Del Toro directed the pilot, which he co-wrote with Hogan. Premiering July 19, “The Strain” stars Corey Stoll, Mía Maestro, David Bradley, Natalie Brown, Kevin Durand, Jonathan Hyde, Sean Astin, Richard Sammel, Ben Hyland, Javier Botet and Doug Jones.

A thriller that tells the story of Dr. Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stoll), the head of the Center for Disease Control Canary Team in New York City. He and his team are called upon to investigate a mysterious viral outbreak with hallmarks of an ancient and evil strain of vampirism. As the strain spreads, Eph, his team, and an assembly of everyday New Yorkers, wage war for the fate of humanity itself.

