FXX orders animated comedy ‘Chozen’ from Danny McBride and friends

Senior Television Writer
06.06.13

FX has ordered the first new series for its FXX spin-off channel: “Chozen,” an animated comedy featuring the combined producing talents of “Eastbound & Down” and “Archer.”

“Chozen” tells the story of “a gay white rapper fresh out of prison with a new message and new skills, which he will use in his quest for redemption and domination.” Grant Dekernion is writer and executive producer, and also will be writing and rapping all of the main character’s songs. The other producers include the “Eastbound” team of Danny McBride, Jody Hill and David Gordon Green, and “Archer” duo Adam Reed and Matt Thompson, whose company will animate the series.

Besides Dekernion and McBride, the voice cast includes Bobby Moynihan, Hannibal Buress, Nick Swardson, Kathryn Hahn and Method Man.

FXX will launch in September (taking the place of Fox Soccer on many cable systems), featuring four series migrating over from FX: “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The League,” “Legit” and “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell.”

TOPICS#FX#Eastbound & Down#Archer
