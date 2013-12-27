Gal Gadot breaks silence on criticism over Wonder Woman casting

12.27.13

(CBR) Weeks after the announcement of her casting, actress Gal Gadot has finally opened up about her upcoming turn as Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder”s untitled “Man of Steel” sequel.

In an interview with Israeli entertainment show “Good Evening with Gai Pines“, Gadot said she represents “the Wonder Woman of the new world” – a direct response to fan criticism that she”s not fit enough, and not large-chested enough, to play the DC Comics icon.

“Breasts … anyone can buy for 9,000 shekels and everything is fine,” she joked, adding, “Wonder Woman is Amazonian, and historically accurate Amazonian women actually had only one breast. So, if I”d really go ‘by the book” … it”d be problematic.”

Gadot said she”s currently training for the role, with her preparations including learning “Kung Fu, kickboxing, swords, jujutsu, [and] Brazilian” martial arts. “I”ll gain body mass,” she promised.

The new Wonder Woman debuts in the “Man of Steel” sequel on July 17, 2015.

(via Batman-News.com)

