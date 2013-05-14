Gallery: The 10 greatest French Bulldogs of Instagram

Basically, the French Bulldog shouldn’t exist. Their puppy heads are too large to fit through the mother’s birth canal so most of them must be delivered by C-section. They have chronic back problems and eye problems and their joints tend to stop working. If it gets a little too hot out, they can suddenly just die. But they are so goddamn cute and awesome and loveable that the human race continues to champion the breed despite its flaws. And part of championing French Bulldogs? Beans buying them little outfits and giving them their very own Instagram accounts.

Here are the 10 most wonderful Frenchies of Instagram.