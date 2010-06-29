Game and Drake collaborating on ‘R.E.D.’ track ‘Good Girl, Bad Girl’

Once thought to be competitors, Drake and Game can now be considered collaborators.

Drake is lending a verse to “Good Girl, Bad Girl,” making it yet another featured vocalist track from Game’s oft-delayed “R.E.D.” album, now due Aug. 24. It’s also one of three tracks that the team Cool & Dre (no, not that Dre) have produced for the rapper.

Drake and rap vet Game, at one time, shared a June 15 release date, though Drake’s “Thank Me Later” was the album to actually make it to that finish line first.

There’s photographic evidence of said collaboration, with a cameo from Queen Latifah who reportedly dropped by Encore Studios in California to hear what Game’s been up to. But still, no rapping from Her Highness?

Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Nelly Furtado and Robin Thicke are among the other names to be contributing to “R.E.D.” So why’s this thing not out yet? Game’s label behemoth Interscope/Aftermath is fighting off a lawsuit with Desperado Entertainment, an early player in Game’s career.