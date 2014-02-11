‘Game of Thrones’ actor taking over for Jason Statham on ‘Transporter 4’

(CBR) Ed Skrein, who appeared on the third season of “Game of Thrones”, will replace Jason Statham in EuropaCorp”s rebooted “Transporter” franchise, Variety reports.

“We searched everywhere to find a fresh face who has the potential to become an action movie star and we”ve found the right match with Ed Skrein, who”s not only a great actor but also has enough charisma and physical stamina to play Frank Martin with brio,” said EuropaCorp”s Christophe Lambert.

As reported last week, the new “Transporter” film is an origin story, telling the tale of Statham”s fast-driving Martin before he, uh, became Jason Statham. Lambert added a few additional details while speaking with Variety, including the fact that “the movie will explore Martin”s relationship with his father, whose role will be played by a prominent thesp.”

The new “Transporter” film will be directed by Camille Delamarre.

Skrein is best known to American audiences for his turn as Daario Naharis during the third season of “Game of Thrones”. He left the series for unknown reasons, and will be replaced in the coming fourth season by actor Michiel Huisman.