‘Game of Thrones’ adds ‘Treme’ vet Michiel Huisman

08.28.13 5 years ago
“Treme” veteran Michiel Huisman is making the journey from New Orleans to Westeros.

The actor is joining the fourth season of “Game of Thrones,” although his role is being kept under wraps. 

Unexpectedly, Huisman’s trainer first revealed the news. He posted a weird photo of the actor working out with the caption, “1 more week w/ Michiel Huisman getting him ready to kick ass on Game of Thrones. Proud of this guy’s dedication; huge transformation from his Tremé days.”

The new season will reportedly be adapted from the second half of “A Storm of Swords,” the third book in George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” series.

Other newcomers to “Games” this season include Joseph Gatt, Mark Gatiss (“Sherlock”), and Indira Varma (“Rome”), who will play Ellaria Sand.

Huisman recently appeared on ABC’s “Nashville.”

HBO has yet to reveal when “Game of Thrones” will return, but it will likely be in the spring. 

 

