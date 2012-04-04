‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Homeland’ among Peabody Award winners

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Showtime’s “Homeland” were among the TV dramas honored by the annual Peabody Awards Wednesday.

The awards, tied to University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, named the best in electronic media for the year 2011.

“Thrones,” which just kicked off its second season, has previously won a number of awards for its first season. Another HBO series, “Treme,” was also named.

Among the comedy series singled out were IFC’s hipster sketch show “Portlandia” and NBC’s hit “Parks and Recreation”, starring Amy Poehler and Aziz Ansari. “The Colbert Report’s” Stephen Colbert was also honored.

The Arab Spring uprisings served as the subjects of a number of the reporting winners, while CNN received a number of awards for its coverage of world events.

“The range of the Peabody Awards” search for excellence has never been wider or deeper than this year,” said Horace Newcomb, Director of the Peabody Awards. “Local news organizations covered stories with international import as well as those significant within their communities. Documentaries and news reports on issues missed or overlooked by big organizations were available on websites. Comedians engaged in political actions. Radio proved again the power of the individual human voice. Drama took on issues of power and control. Images of disaster appeared alongside images of hope and freedom.”

Patrick Stewart (“X-Men,” “Star Trek”) will host a formal presentation of the awards in New York on May 21.



Here’s the complete list of winners:



CNN”s Reporting of the Arab Spring including Worldwide Coverage: Egypt –Wave of Discontent and Uprising in Libya (CNN)

TED.com

American Experience (PBS)

American Experience in association with Apograph Productions, Firelight Media and Q-Ball Productions

Native Foster Care: Lost Children, Shattered Families (NPR member stations)

National Public Radio

POV: My Perestroika (PBS)

American Documentary/POV/Red Square Productions, Bungalow Town Productions, ITVS International in association with YLE

The Colbert Report – Super PAC Segments (Comedy Central)

Hello Doggie Inc., Busboy Productions, Spartina Productions, Comedy Central

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute (CNN, CNN International, CNN Espanol)

CNN, Done & Dusted (aka Fun & Trusted)

StoryCorps 9/11 (NPR Morning Edition)

StoryCorps, NPR, POV, National September 11 Memorial & Museum

BBC.com

Who Killed Chea Vichea? (KBDI Denver and other NETA stations)

Loud Mouth Films, Limited, Independent Television Service (ITVS)

News Magazine: People”s Republic of Cheating and Misjudged Cases (TVB Jade Channel)

Television Broadcasts Limited, Hong Kong

Homeland (Showtime)

Showtime Presents, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet, Fox 21

The Untold Stories of the Tsunami in Japan (Fuji Television)

Fuji Television Network, Inc.

Human Rights Watch: Acting Up: Russia”s Civil Society and Gold”s Costly Dividend: The Porgera Joint Venture, The New Yorker, Human Rights Watch

Earth Made of Glass (HBO)

Clover and A Bee Films, 33&Out, Inc. in association with HBO Documentary Films

Arab Spring from Egypt to Libya (NPR member stations)

National Public Radio

Restoring the American Dream: Fixing Education and CNN”s Fareed Zakaria GPS: Interpretation and Commentary on Iran (CNN)

Bhutto (PBS)

Independent Lens, Bhutto Film, LLC

Tremé (HBO)

Blown Deadline Productions in association with HBO Entertainment

Portlandia (IFC)

Broadway Video, IFC

Their Crime, Your Dime (KING-TV)

KING-TV, Seattle, WA

Somalia: Land of Anarchy (BBC1)

BBC

Al Jazeera”s Coverage of the Arab Awakening (Al Jazeera English)

Al Jazeera English

Toxic Secrets (KPHO-TV)

CBS News 5, KPHO, Phoenix

Rebirth (Showtime)

Showtime Presents

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Bighead, Littlehead, 360 Television, Grok and Generator Productions in association with HBO Entertainment

CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley: Inside Syria (CBS)

CBS News

Parks and Recreation (NBC)

Universal Television, Deedle-Dee Productions, Fremulon

Desert Underwater (KLAS-TV)

KLAS-TV, Las Vegas, NV

Surviving the Tsunami (NHK)

NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corp.)

Operation Deep Freeze (WEWS-TV)

NewsChannel 5, WEWS-TV, Cleveland

American Masters: Charles and Ray Eames – The Architect and the Painter (PBS)

Quest Productions, Bread and Butter Films in association with Thirteen”s American Masters for WNET

A Year in the Clouds (PTS)

Public Television Service, Taipei, Taiwan

ABC News Brian Ross Investigates: Peace Corps – A Trust Betrayed (ABC)

ABC News 20/20

On Location (globalpost.com)

GlobalPost

Intersexions (SABC 1)

John Hopkins Health and Education South Africa, Curious Pictures Pty Ltd, Ants Multimedia, SABC Education

Austin City Limits (PBS)

KLRU-TV, Austin, TX, PBS

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Sony Pictures Television