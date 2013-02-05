‘Game of Thrones’ author George R.R. Martin to develop new series for HBO in 2-year deal

George R.R. Martin is expanding his relationship with HBO.

The “Songs of Ice and Fire” author has signed a two-year overall deal with the pay cabler that will see him continuing as a co-executive producer on the network’s “Game of Thrones” (which is based on his “Ice and Fire” fantasy book series) in addition to developing new series projects for the network. HBO’s eagerness to extend their relationship with Martin is hardly a surprise, as “Thrones” has become a runaway hit for the network with over 4.2 million viewers tuning in for the show’s Season 2 finale last June.

The news was broken by Deadline.

In addition to writing the book series, Martin has penned several episodes of “Game of Thrones” including Season 1 episode “The Pointy End” and Season 2 episode “Blackwater.”

“Game of Thrones” Season 3 premieres on March 31. Will you be tuning in?