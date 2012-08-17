‘Game of Thrones’ casts Ciaran Hinds as Mance Rayder

“Game of Thrones” has cast Ciaran Hinds to play Mance Rayder, the King Beyond the Wall, in the fantasy drama’s upcoming third season.

Hinds, who’s finishing up a stint on USA’s “Political Animals” playing a very thinly-disguised version of Bill Clinton, has had practice wielding a sword and shield on HBO, as he played Julius Caesar on “Rome.”

Mance was discussed frequently in the show’s second season, but never seen. Hinds joins a new wave of “GoT” actors, including Diana Rigg and Mackenzie Crook.

The third season will premiere on March 31, 2013.