‘Game of Thrones’ casts Ciaran Hinds as Mance Rayder

“Game of Thrones” has cast Ciaran Hinds to play Mance Rayder, the King Beyond the Wall, in the fantasy drama’s upcoming third season.
Hinds, who’s finishing up a stint on USA’s “Political Animals” playing a very thinly-disguised version of Bill Clinton, has had practice wielding a sword and shield on HBO, as he played Julius Caesar on “Rome.”
Mance was discussed frequently in the show’s second season, but never seen. Hinds joins a new wave of “GoT” actors, including Diana Rigg and Mackenzie Crook.
The third season will premiere on March 31, 2013.
Hmm. Don’t know if I agree. Isn’t Mance supposed to be very very goodlooking? Colin Farrel wasn’t available?
I’m more worried about the physicality. Ultimately though, Mance is so dangerous because of his berth of talents. It won’t be an easy role to pull off, that’s for sure.
I’m sure many book readers will complain but I think he’s perfect for this, and it seemed like only a matter of time before they scooped him up for some kind of important role.
Great actor, not who I pictured when I read the book, i imagines someone a bit more dashing. He’ll be fine.
Ciaran’s accent in Political Animals was terrible and for that alone I almost booed this choice. Then thanks to your article I realized this is the same actor who fabulously played Julius Caesar in Rome. Suffice it to say, my confidence is fully restored. This actor can absolutely pull off the charming, much talked about Mance Rayder. In fact, I’m very happy they chose Ciaran Hinds instead of McNulty, who just wasn’t right for the role IMO.
I thought John Hawks would be a great Mance (Martha Marcy/Winters Bone).
Don’t really see him as Mance (seems a bit too old, Mance seemed closer to Ned’s age and just the physical description alone seems off). I hope he likes the cold.