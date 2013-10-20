‘Game of Thrones’ casts Three-Eyed Crow for Season 4

(CBR) There are new eyes coming to the world of Westeros – a thousand eyes, and one.

British actor Struan Rodger has reportedly landed a role on “Game of Thrones” for the upcoming fourth season of the hit HBO fantasy drama. On his online resume, Rodger lists the role of “Three-Eyed Raven” in connection to “Thrones,” a major development for readers of George R.R. Martin”s “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels.

Some spoilery details about the character ahead, right after the crow.

Still here? OK, let”s get into it.

In those books, the “Three-Eyed Raven,” also called Bloodraven, also called Lord Brynden Rivers, is a centuries-old legitimized Targaryen bastard who once served as Hand of the King, and later as the Lord Commander of the Night”s Watch. In the novels, Bran Stark encounters Bloodraven north of the Wall, when he learns that the mysterious “three-eyed crow” he”s seeking and Bloodraven are one and the same.

Bloodraven enters “Ice and Fire” late in the game, making his first major appearance in the fifth book in the series, “A Dance with Dragons.” (Earlier, if you count the “Dunk and Egg” short stories.) It”s curious, then, to see the character appear as early as season four of “Thrones.” Perhaps it”s a sign that the writers need to advance Bran”s storyline along, due to its relatively slow pace in the books.

