‘Game of Thrones’ Ciaran Hinds on board for ‘Agent 47’

(CBR) If you thought “Agent 47” needed some extra gravitas, look no further than today”s casting news.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ciaran Hinds has joined the ensemble behind “Agent 47”, the latest attempt to adapt the “Hitman” video game franchise. Exact details of his role are unknown, except that he”s part of “a pivotal event involving a scientist.” He joins Rupert Friend as the titular assassin, with Zachary Quinto and Thomas Kretschmann both on board as lead villains.

Hinds” face and body of work are well known to fans, even if his name doesn”t ring immediate bells. He played Julius Caesar on HBO”s “Rome” and currently portrays Wildling leader Mance Rayder on “Game of Thrones”. He was also in “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance”, but I imagine many of you have burned that memory from your brain faster than you can pee out fire.