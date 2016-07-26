Channel your inner Daenerys thanks to ‘Game of Thrones’ new jewelry line

Have you ever wanted to accessorize like Daenerys Targaryen but lack access to the best metalworkers in Essos? Game of Thrones costume designer Michele Clapton has your back. Well, actually your neck…and your ears and wrists.

Two years ago, Clapton teamed up with sculptors Yunus and Eliza to create statement pieces for Emilia Clarke to wear as the Mother of Dragons. The result was this stunning articulated necklace. Worn my Clarke in episodes nine and ten of Season 5, the hand-carved piece rests on the collarbone. The attention to detail is staggering, with the dragon”s mouth capable of opening and closing.