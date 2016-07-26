Channel your inner Daenerys thanks to ‘Game of Thrones’ new jewelry line

Have you ever wanted to accessorize like Daenerys Targaryen but lack access to the best metalworkers in Essos? Game of Thrones costume designer Michele Clapton has your back. Well, actually your neck…and your ears and wrists.
Two years ago, Clapton teamed up with sculptors Yunus and Eliza to create statement pieces for Emilia Clarke to wear as the Mother of Dragons. The result was this stunning articulated necklace. Worn my Clarke in episodes nine and ten of Season 5, the hand-carved piece rests on the collarbone. The attention to detail is staggering, with the dragon”s mouth capable of opening and closing.
Clapton enjoyed her collaboration with Yunus & Eliza so much that they all re-teamed to bring Daenerys” sense of jewelry style to the masses. As of now, a 22-piece sterling silver collection inspired by Game of Thrones is now available by MEY London. The original dragon choker gave birth to other necklaces, earrings, and bracelets influenced by Dany”s dragons. Some are very literal interpretations, while others are more the ‘essence” of a dragon.
HitFix Harpy was lucky enough to speak with Michele Clapton at San Diego Comic-Con about the new line of jewelry (and even try some on!). In the video above (and below), the designer talks about her inspirations.
