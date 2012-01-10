‘Game of Thrones,’ Fred Savage lead Directors Guild TV nods

The Directors Guild of America unveiled their television and commercial nominations today.
“Modern Family” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” dominated the comedy category, while the directors of episodes of “Homeland,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Killing,” “Game of Thrones” and “Friday Night Lights” were recognized in the drama section.
“Modern” and “Enthusiasm” received two nominations in the comedy section, with “30 Rock” receiving the fifth nomination.
As a guarantee to add some star power to the awards show, such notable celebs-turned directors as Demi Moore, Jennifer Aniston and Alicia Keys were nominated for their collaborative work on segments of the Lifetime show “Five.” Patty Jenkins (who also earned a nod for the pilot of AMC’s “The Killing”) and Penelope Spheeris were also nominated for that show.
Former “Wonder Years” wunderkind Savage (who has helmed for “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Party Down”) was nominated for directing an episode of “Modern Family.”
The 64th annual DGA Awards will be hosted by Kelsey Grammer on January 28.
Here’ the complete list of this year’s nominees:
MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES:
JEFF BLECKNER
Hallmark Hall of Fame, “Beyond The Blackboard” (CBS)
JON CASSAR
The Kennedys (Reelz Channel)
STEPHEN GYLLENHAAL
Girl Fight (Lifetime)
DEMI MOORE/JENNIFER ANISTON/PENELOPE SPHEERIS/ALICIA KEYS/PATTY JENKINS
Five (Lifetime)
MICHAEL STEVENS
Thurgood (HBO)
DRAMATIC SERIES:
MICHAEL CUESTA
Homeland, “Pilot” (Showtime)
VINCE GILLIGAN
Breaking Bad, “Face Off” (AMC)
PATTY JENKINS
The Killing, “Pilot” (AMC)
TIM VAN PATTEN
Game of Thrones, “Winter is Coming” (Pilot) (HBO)
MICHAEL WAXMAN
Friday Night Lights, “Always” (NBC)
COMEDY SERIES:
FRED SAVAGE
Modern Family, “After the Fire” (ABC)
DON SCARDINO
30 Rock, “Double-Edged Sword” (NBC)
MICHAEL SPILLER
Modern Family, “Express Christmas” (ABC)
DAVID STEINBERG
Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Divorce” (HBO)
ROBERT B. WEIDE
Curb Your Enthusiasm, “Palestinian Chicken” (HBO)
MUSICAL VARIETY:
LOUIS J. HORVITZ
The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)
DON ROY KING
Saturday Night Live With Host Justin Timberlake (NBC)
DON MISCHER
83rdAnnual Academy Awards (ABC)
CHUCK O”NEIL
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (Comedy Central)
GLENN WEISS
65th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
REALITY PROGRAMS
NEIL P. DEGROOT
Biggest Loser, “Episode #1115” (NBC)
EYTAN KELLER
The Next Iron Chef: Super Chefs, “Next Iron Chef Episode” (Food Network)
BRIAN SMITH
Master Chef, “Episode #201” (FOX)
J. RUPERT THOMPSON
Fear Factor 2.0, “Scorpion Tales” (NBC)
BERTRAM VAN MUNSTER
The Amazing Race, “You Don”t Get Paid Unless You Win?” (CBS)
DAYTIME SERIALS:
LARRY CARPENTER
One Life to Live, “Episode #10917” (ABC)
CASEY CHILDS
All My Children, “Episode #10712” (ABC)
MIKE DENNEY
The Young and the Restless,”Episode #9710” (CBS)
WILLIAM LUDEL
General Hospital, “Intervention” (ABC)
SCOTT MCKINSEY
General Hospital, “Episode #12364” (ABC)
CYNTHIA J. POPP
The Bold and the Beautiful, “Episode #6057” (CBS)
ANGELA TESSINARI
All My Children, “Episode #10704” (ABC)
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS:
JOHN FORTENBERRY
Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred (Nickelodeon)
JEFFREY HORNADAY
Geek Charming (Disney Channel)
MICHAEL LEMBECK
Sharpay”s Fabulous Adventure (Disney Channel)
PATRICIA RIGGEN
Lemonade Mouth (Disney Channel)
DAMON SANTOSTEFANO
Best Player (Nickelodeon)
AMY SCHATZ
A Child”s Garden of Poetry (HBO)
COMMERCIALS:
LANCE ACORD (Park Pictures)
The Force, VW Passat– Deutsch LA
Paint the Town, NIKE Basketball– Wieden & Kennedy/Portland
Sweetest Moment, NBA– Goodby, Silverstein & Partners
The Chosen, NIKE- Wieden & Kennedy/Portland
DANTE ARIOLA (MJZ)
Parallels, Jim Beam– Strawberry Frog
Black Betty, Volkswagen– Deutsch/LA
Gas Powered Everything, Nissan Leaf– TBWA Chiat Day
FREDRIK BOND (MJZ)
Date, Heineken- Wieden & Kennedy/Amsterdam
The Entrance, Heineken- Wieden & Kennedy/Amsterdam
STEVE MILLER (@radical.media)
Pommel Horse, Dos Equis– Euro RSCG Worldwide/NY
Speed Dating, Dos Equis- Euro RSCG Worldwide/NY
Pygmy, Dos Equis– Euro RSCG Worldwide/NY
Guinea Pigs, Geico– Martin Agency
Sushi, Geico– Martin Agency
Fort, Cheetos– Goodby Silverstein and Partners
Parking Lot, Ortega– Grey Worldwide
NOAM MURRO (Biscuit Filmworks)
Handle Bar Moustache, Heine
Pinata, Volkswagen Tiguan– Deutsch/LA
Is It Real?, EA Battlefield 3 – Wieden & Kennedy/Portland
Louis c.k or Tim and Eric should of been filling the comedy director slots. drama should of made room for alan taylors throne episode with ned…the dga committee come off as old. do we still need awards in 2012? can’t we all just forget them?
Whoever directed Baelor for GoT should have gotten a nod.
Alan Taylor directed Baelor and the season finale. He’s also directing the Season 2 premiere!! Im excited to see what he does with Thor 2 as well. Hes an amazing director and I’m glad to see he covers all types of tv show genres. He definitely deserves many awards. And remember…Winter is coming…
I’m surprised ‘Curb’ got nominated. One of the weakest seasons ever with very few highlights.*
Having said that I hope Larry David does at least one more season. I’d hate to see the series go out on the last season.
* the ‘shit bow’ was a classic bit.
Curb Your Enthusiasms’ weakest season is 10 times better than 95% of the other comedy shows on television.
You can’t say something is ‘good’ just because something else is ‘bad’.
Dog food may taste better than cat food but I still wouldn’t want to eat either one of them.