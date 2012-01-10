‘Game of Thrones,’ Fred Savage lead Directors Guild TV nods

The Directors Guild of America unveiled their television and commercial nominations today.

“Modern Family” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” dominated the comedy category, while the directors of episodes of “Homeland,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Killing,” “Game of Thrones” and “Friday Night Lights” were recognized in the drama section.

“Modern” and “Enthusiasm” received two nominations in the comedy section, with “30 Rock” receiving the fifth nomination.

As a guarantee to add some star power to the awards show, such notable celebs-turned directors as Demi Moore, Jennifer Aniston and Alicia Keys were nominated for their collaborative work on segments of the Lifetime show “Five.” Patty Jenkins (who also earned a nod for the pilot of AMC’s “The Killing”) and Penelope Spheeris were also nominated for that show.

Former “Wonder Years” wunderkind Savage (who has helmed for “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Party Down”) was nominated for directing an episode of “Modern Family.”

The 64th annual DGA Awards will be hosted by Kelsey Grammer on January 28.

Here’ the complete list of this year’s nominees:

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES:

JEFF BLECKNER

Hallmark Hall of Fame, “Beyond The Blackboard” (CBS)

JON CASSAR

The Kennedys (Reelz Channel)

STEPHEN GYLLENHAAL

Girl Fight (Lifetime)

DEMI MOORE/JENNIFER ANISTON/PENELOPE SPHEERIS/ALICIA KEYS/PATTY JENKINS

Five (Lifetime)

MICHAEL STEVENS

Thurgood (HBO)

DRAMATIC SERIES:

MICHAEL CUESTA

Homeland, “Pilot” (Showtime)

VINCE GILLIGAN

Breaking Bad, “Face Off” (AMC)

PATTY JENKINS

The Killing, “Pilot” (AMC)

TIM VAN PATTEN

Game of Thrones, “Winter is Coming” (Pilot) (HBO)

MICHAEL WAXMAN

Friday Night Lights, “Always” (NBC)

COMEDY SERIES:

FRED SAVAGE

Modern Family, “After the Fire” (ABC)

DON SCARDINO

30 Rock, “Double-Edged Sword” (NBC)

MICHAEL SPILLER

Modern Family, “Express Christmas” (ABC)

DAVID STEINBERG

Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Divorce” (HBO)

ROBERT B. WEIDE

Curb Your Enthusiasm, “Palestinian Chicken” (HBO)

MUSICAL VARIETY:

LOUIS J. HORVITZ

The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live With Host Justin Timberlake (NBC)

DON MISCHER

83rdAnnual Academy Awards (ABC)

CHUCK O”NEIL

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (Comedy Central)

GLENN WEISS

65th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

REALITY PROGRAMS

NEIL P. DEGROOT

Biggest Loser, “Episode #1115” (NBC)

EYTAN KELLER

The Next Iron Chef: Super Chefs, “Next Iron Chef Episode” (Food Network)

BRIAN SMITH

Master Chef, “Episode #201” (FOX)

J. RUPERT THOMPSON

Fear Factor 2.0, “Scorpion Tales” (NBC)

BERTRAM VAN MUNSTER

The Amazing Race, “You Don”t Get Paid Unless You Win?” (CBS)

DAYTIME SERIALS:

LARRY CARPENTER

One Life to Live, “Episode #10917” (ABC)

CASEY CHILDS

All My Children, “Episode #10712” (ABC)

MIKE DENNEY

The Young and the Restless,”Episode #9710” (CBS)

WILLIAM LUDEL

General Hospital, “Intervention” (ABC)

SCOTT MCKINSEY

General Hospital, “Episode #12364” (ABC)

CYNTHIA J. POPP

The Bold and the Beautiful, “Episode #6057” (CBS)

ANGELA TESSINARI

All My Children, “Episode #10704” (ABC)

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS:

JOHN FORTENBERRY

Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred (Nickelodeon)

JEFFREY HORNADAY

Geek Charming (Disney Channel)

MICHAEL LEMBECK

Sharpay”s Fabulous Adventure (Disney Channel)

PATRICIA RIGGEN

Lemonade Mouth (Disney Channel)

DAMON SANTOSTEFANO

Best Player (Nickelodeon)

AMY SCHATZ

A Child”s Garden of Poetry (HBO)

COMMERCIALS:

LANCE ACORD (Park Pictures)

The Force, VW Passat– Deutsch LA

Paint the Town, NIKE Basketball– Wieden & Kennedy/Portland

Sweetest Moment, NBA– Goodby, Silverstein & Partners

The Chosen, NIKE- Wieden & Kennedy/Portland

DANTE ARIOLA (MJZ)

Parallels, Jim Beam– Strawberry Frog

Black Betty, Volkswagen– Deutsch/LA

Gas Powered Everything, Nissan Leaf– TBWA Chiat Day

FREDRIK BOND (MJZ)

Date, Heineken- Wieden & Kennedy/Amsterdam

The Entrance, Heineken- Wieden & Kennedy/Amsterdam

STEVE MILLER (@radical.media)

Pommel Horse, Dos Equis– Euro RSCG Worldwide/NY

Speed Dating, Dos Equis- Euro RSCG Worldwide/NY

Pygmy, Dos Equis– Euro RSCG Worldwide/NY

Guinea Pigs, Geico– Martin Agency

Sushi, Geico– Martin Agency

Fort, Cheetos– Goodby Silverstein and Partners

Parking Lot, Ortega– Grey Worldwide

NOAM MURRO (Biscuit Filmworks)

Handle Bar Moustache, Heine

Pinata, Volkswagen Tiguan– Deutsch/LA

Is It Real?, EA Battlefield 3 – Wieden & Kennedy/Portland