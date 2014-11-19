‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Gotham’ nab American Society of Cinematographer TV award nominations

HBO

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has named its nominees for the organization”s 29th Annual Outstanding Achievement Awards. HBO is the top network contender with three nominations, while Fox and Lifetime each earning two.

“Our members had a very difficult time choosing these nominees from such an incredible field of submissions,” ASC President Richard Crudo said in a statement. “They have done superlative work in a very challenging medium, and we salute them.”

For his work on “Boardwalk Empire”s” final season opener, Jonathan Freeman earned his eighth nomination. The ASC”s press release notes that he has won four ASC Awards for “Game of Thrones” (2014), “Boardwalk Empire” (2012, 2011), and “Homeland Security” (2005), with additional noms for “Taken” (2003), “Strange Justice” (2000) and “Prince Street” (1998). “Gotham” nominee David Stockton previously won for his work on “Eleventh Hour” (2009) and earned nominations for the “Alcatraz” pilot (2013), “Chase” (2012), and the “Nikita” pilot (2011).

Other previous nominees include David Greene for “Beauty and the Beast” (2014), Anette Haellmigk for “Game of Thrones” (2014) and John Lindley for “Pan Am” (2012).

See the full list of nominees below:

For an Episode of a Regular Series:

P.J. Dillon for “Vikings,” 'Blood Eagle” (History)

Jonathan Freeman, ASC for “Boardwalk Empire,” 'Golden Days for Boys and Girls” (HBO)

Anette Haellmigk for “Game of Thrones,” 'The Children” (HBO)

Christopher Norr for “Gotham,” 'Spirit of the Goat” (FOX)

Richard Rutkowski for “Manhattan”, 'Perestroika” (WGN America)

Fabian Wagner for “Game of Thrones,” 'Mockingbird' (HBO)

For a Television Movie, Miniseries, or Pilot:

David Greene, CSC for the TV movie “The Trip to Bountiful” (Lifetime)

John Lindley, ASC for the “Manhattan” pilot (WGN America)

David Stockton, ASC for the “Gotham” pilot (FOX)

Theo Van de Sande, ASC for the TV movie “Deliverance Creek” (Lifetime)

The winners will be announced on Feb. 15, 2015