‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Homeland’ crack AFI’s TV Top 10

The American Film institute announced its film and television Top 10 lists for 2011 on Sunday (December 11) morning, with a TV list studded with fresh shows.

This is the second consecutive year that the AFI has largely cleaned house with its TV list. In 2010, only three shows — “Modern Family,” “Mad Men” and “Glee” — were repeats from the previous year’s list, while only three shows repeated this year, with only “Modern Family” making the AFI Top 10 for three years in a row.

Joining “Modern Family” in repeating from last year are “Breaking Bad” and “Boardwalk Empire.”

It was a good year for HBO, which also landed “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Game of Thrones” in the Top 10. The only other network with multiple honorees was FX, with “Justified” and “Louie.”

While last year’s AFI TV list included salutes to the miniseries “The Pacific” and the telefilm “Temple Grandin,” this year’s list shunned longform or pseudo-longform programming like “Mildred Pierce” or “Downton Abbey.”

Your AFI TV Programs of the Year:

“Breaking Bad”

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Good Wife”

“Homeland”

“Justified”

“Louie”

“Modern Family”

“Parks and Recreation”