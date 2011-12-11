‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Homeland’ crack AFI’s TV Top 10

The American Film institute announced its film and television Top 10 lists for 2011 on Sunday (December 11) morning, with a TV list studded with fresh shows.
This is the second consecutive year that the AFI has largely cleaned house with its TV list. In 2010, only three shows — “Modern Family,” “Mad Men” and “Glee” — were repeats from the previous year’s list, while only three shows repeated this year, with only “Modern Family” making the AFI Top 10 for three years in a row.
Joining “Modern Family” in repeating from last year are “Breaking Bad” and “Boardwalk Empire.”
It was a good year for HBO, which also landed “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Game of Thrones” in the Top 10. The only other network with multiple honorees was FX, with “Justified” and “Louie.”
While last year’s AFI TV list included salutes to the miniseries “The Pacific” and the telefilm “Temple Grandin,” this year’s list shunned longform or pseudo-longform programming like “Mildred Pierce” or “Downton Abbey.”
Your AFI TV Programs of the Year:
“Breaking Bad”
“Boardwalk Empire”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“Game of Thrones”
“The Good Wife”
“Homeland”
“Justified”
“Louie”
“Modern Family”
“Parks and Recreation”
Surprised by Downton Abbey. I’d honestly probably just replace Louie with Downton, or Sherlock if it was in contention. Still, very strong list, no real complaints.
Crow3711 – I *assume* “Downton Abbey” wasn’t eligible due to its British-ness (which I should probably mention in the article) but yeah… Straight-forward, solid list…
-Daniel
Really? No Community? AFI just made the list. I mean, Modern Family is supposed to be a better show? Even most of the critics say it’s pretty uneven. At least they didn’t pick BBT.
KlarkKent – You’re surprised the two-time Emmy winner for Outstanding Comedy series and the most popular comedy on TV made the list over “Community”? Hmmm… And I’d say *some* critics (including me and Alan) think it’s uneven, but that’s not a universal feeling…
-Daniel
I’m with you. Modern Family is the same episode week after week. Hasn’t been funny since season 1. I used to really enjoy watching it but I no longer have any desire to watch it. It’s just going to sit there unwatched on my DVR. Community on the other hand is the smartest television show in a very very very long time. #sixseasonandamovie
Yeah, I’ll give you that the Emmy voters hoisted it on their petard as 30 Rock’s long-term successor as the series that will win for years, even when it doesn’t deserve it and that’s a big part of it’s appointment, I’m sure. (I am happy that Ed O’Neil is getting some love, at least.) I’ll fully admit that my personal feeling about Community goes into my disbelief over it not getting awards love, even as it goes onto so many top 10 lists for critics, and especially when season 2 was one of the best three seasons of television I’ve ever seen. Up there with the first season of Lost as far as I’m concerned.
Pretty great list. Hollywood does need to get off of Modern Family’s jock. It’s just not that good. I’d replace Modern Family, Boardwalk Empire and The Good Wife with Friday Night Lights, Community and either Damages or Fringe. But overall, this is the strongest list of theirs in years.
That’s a pretty solid list, and I’m quite happy to see “outside the box” favorites Game of Thrones and Louie getting notice.
::sigh::
Can Community get no love from anyone? Or Fringe for that matter?
SoA got snubbed. Easily the best show on air today, but just because it goes for entertainment over formulaic pandering to critics, it never gets on any of these lists or awards.
No. Just no.
Replace Modern Family with Community and you got yourself a few a list…