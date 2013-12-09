‘Game of Thrones” Jason Momoa in talks for ‘Batman vs. Superman’ – but for which role?

“Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa (a.k.a. the fearsome Khal Drogo) may be racking up another notch on his franchise belt.
The “Conan the Barbarian” star is in talks to join Zack Snyder’s forthcoming “Man of Steel” sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter, though word on which character Momoa might be playing isn’t yet known. If he joins up with the film (popularly referred to as “Batman vs. Superman”), the actor would join Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman) and relative newcomer Gal Gadot, whose casting as Wonder Woman was announced just last week.
So which character will Momoa be taking on? Could it be rumored “Man of Steel 2” villain Doomsday? Another member of the Justice League? Stay tuned as more details emerge.
The untitled “Man of Steel” sequel has been slated for release on July 17, 2015.
Honestly, I could see a darker, more physical Martian Manhunter in his hands that could be really interesting, which would fit this new world nicely. But…the chances of this are zero. He’s of course playing a villain. Doomsday would be intriguing.
If Momoa isn’t Lobo… then this is the biggest miss in casting history!!!
im really surprised about all this doomsday talk, I think its a little early on to bring in doomsday. I mean, gosh, kal just became what people know as superman and just put on the “clark” glasses. Not to mention, do we really need an actor of any caliber to play doomsday? Theres no acting involved in that role… just alot of great CGI