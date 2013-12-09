‘Game of Thrones” Jason Momoa in talks for ‘Batman vs. Superman’ – but for which role?

“Game of Thrones” star Jason Momoa (a.k.a. the fearsome Khal Drogo) may be racking up another notch on his franchise belt.

The “Conan the Barbarian” star is in talks to join Zack Snyder’s forthcoming “Man of Steel” sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter, though word on which character Momoa might be playing isn’t yet known. If he joins up with the film (popularly referred to as “Batman vs. Superman”), the actor would join Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman) and relative newcomer Gal Gadot, whose casting as Wonder Woman was announced just last week.

So which character will Momoa be taking on? Could it be rumored “Man of Steel 2” villain Doomsday? Another member of the Justice League? Stay tuned as more details emerge.

The untitled “Man of Steel” sequel has been slated for release on July 17, 2015.